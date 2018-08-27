Businessman in court for issuing dud-cheques for goods valued at N900,000

NAN

A 34-year-old businessman, Chika Ihemeje, who allegedly obtained goods worth N900, 000 under false pretences was on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ihemeje, whose residential address was not given, is facing trial on a four-count charge bordering on fraud and issuance of dud-cheque preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offences between April and Aug. 9, 2017, at 2:10 p.m., within Orile Coker area of Lagos.

He said that the businessman, Ihemeje obtained goods known as white cement worth N900, 000 from the complainant, Mr Munachi Okeakpu.

He said that Ihemeje promised to remit the proceeds from the goods to the complainant’s account after sales but he failed.

Mameh said that the accused, however, converted the said money realised from the sales of the goods into his own use.

“When the accused was approached for the money, he issued two First City Monument Bank cheques for the sum of N400,000 and N300, 000 respectively in favour of the complainant.

“But the cheques were rejected on presentation at the bank due to insufficient funds in the account of the accused,” Mameh said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 280 (1) (a)(b), 314 (1) and 321(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Mr Y.O. Aro-Lambo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the prosecutor.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 27 for trial.