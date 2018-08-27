– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Businessman in court for issuing dud-cheques for goods valued at N900,000
27th August 2018 - S/Africa abandons deal to build nuclear plants
27th August 2018 - Russian protest leader Navalny jailed for 30 days
27th August 2018 - Kwankwaso to declare presidential ambition in Abuja Wednesday
27th August 2018 - Why aspirants are many in Badagry — Hunpe
27th August 2018 - ECOWAS Court receives 352 cases, delivers 127 judgments
27th August 2018 - Unilorin begins screening of 39,711 candidates for post-UTME – Spokesman
27th August 2018 - Navy seizes 1.2m litres diesel, arrest 6 suspected smugglers
27th August 2018 - FG, UN, others partner to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region
27th August 2018 - Seyi Akinwunmi U-13 Football Tournament for grassroots development begins Sept. 1 — NFF VP
Home / National / Businessman in court for issuing dud-cheques for goods valued at N900,000
businessman

Businessman in court for issuing dud-cheques for goods valued at N900,000

— 27th August 2018

NAN

A 34-year-old businessman, Chika Ihemeje, who allegedly obtained goods worth N900, 000 under false pretences was on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ihemeje, whose residential address was not given, is facing trial on a four-count charge bordering on fraud and issuance of dud-cheque preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offences between April and Aug. 9, 2017, at 2:10 p.m., within Orile Coker area of Lagos.

He said that the businessman, Ihemeje obtained goods known as white cement worth N900, 000 from the complainant, Mr Munachi Okeakpu.

He said that Ihemeje promised to remit the proceeds from the goods to the complainant’s account after sales but he failed.

READ ALSO ECOWAS Court receives 352 cases, delivers 127 judgments

Mameh said that the accused, however, converted the said money realised from the sales of the goods into his own use.

“When the accused was approached for the money, he issued two First City Monument Bank cheques for the sum of N400,000 and N300, 000 respectively in favour of the complainant.

“But the cheques were rejected on presentation at the bank due to insufficient funds in the account of the accused,” Mameh said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 280 (1) (a)(b), 314 (1) and 321(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Mr Y.O. Aro-Lambo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the prosecutor.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 27 for trial.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

businessman

Businessman in court for issuing dud-cheques for goods valued at N900,000

— 27th August 2018

NAN A 34-year-old businessman, Chika Ihemeje, who allegedly obtained goods worth N900, 000 under false pretences was on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Ihemeje, whose residential address was not given, is facing trial on a four-count charge bordering on fraud and issuance of dud-cheque preferred against him by the police. The…

  • Rabiu Kwankwaso

    Kwankwaso to declare presidential ambition in Abuja Wednesday

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN Former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, will officially declare his presidential ambition for the 2019 election on Wednesday, a statement by the Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Committee, has said. The statement, signed by a member of the committee Mr Taiwo Adekanla, was released in Abuja on Monday. It said that Rabiu Kwankwaso, a senator…

  • Hunpe

    Why aspirants are many in Badagry — Hunpe

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN Mr Babatunde Hunpe, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Badagry, on Monday said members in the area would remain united in spite of the high number of those with political ambition in the area. Hunpe, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos on the Environment, gave the assurance in…

  • ECOWAS

    ECOWAS Court receives 352 cases, delivers 127 judgments

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice said it  received 352 cases and delivered 127 judgments  from the first quarter of 2015 to the second quarter of 2018. This was made known at the hand-over ceremony of the president of the court and the college of judges to the new judges in Abuja. The outgoing president…

  • UTME

    Unilorin begins screening of 39,711 candidates for post-UTME – Spokesman

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The University of Ilorin has begun screening for its post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the 2018/2019 academic session, with 39, 711 candidates taking part in the exercise. The institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, announced this on Monday in a statement in Ilorin. He said the exercise would involve 29, 562 at the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share