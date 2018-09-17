It all depended on the pay. You pay poorly, they cry poorly for you, such that people will not even notice that someone died in the neighourhood. You pay them well, then leave the crying for them. They will generate so much tears and grief-stricken cry that no dry eye will be seen around. They were that good. Of course, they had no business knowing who the dead was. Who cares? Pay the money and leave the crying to them. It was only a matter of time before something as creatively bizarre cropped up in Nigeria. Now it is here. And in what better platform of life is such deception better raised than in politics? Purchasing form for a man who you ordinarily have no business with has become the current equivalent of crying for a dead person you neither had any relationship with nor even knew in life. In the new business of purchasing form for someone to contest for an office, you do not need to like or even know the fellow for whom you are purchasing the form. It is purely transactional. Just pay the fees and the group will march out to purchase form for you and even give rousing testimonial for you. Once you settle the agreed bill, they proceed to the party secretariat, make the necessary noises and pay for the form with the money you had given one of your trusted henchmen to take along. They go their way. You go your way. What is their business with your record or profile? But trust Nigeria. Things never go on smoothly without drama over here. Unlike in Ghana. If the business of contracting people to purchase form for others is taken up in Ghana, you can bet it will be handled with finesse and due professionalism. That is not always the case in Nigeria. Here, you did not need to have a crystal ball to know that this new line of business will be messed up sooner than later. And messed up it has already been.

The report out of Kaduna that some Traders Association has publicly repudiated purchasing any form for the governor as they were said to have done came as no surprise. According to the report the traders said to be involved in the altruistic purchase wondered angrily why and how they should purchase N22 million form for someone who demolished heir shops and raised taxes for them. You see now? The traders’ public disclaimer is just the beginning or perhaps the one not promptly settled before it came out to the public. You bet that many other professional or semi professional form-purchasers whose fees were not fully settled are all over the place agitating for full settlement of the contractual agreement. Of course, politicians are not known for settling agreed fees with those they use for their sundry make-believe engagements. Ask many of the poor fellows hired here and there to form a crowd to receive a politician at the airport or such public places. Many of these hapless folks have been known after singing the praise of their high class puppeteers to be abandoned to trek home, with the paltry pay promised them not coming. READ ALSO: Free nomination form purchase The public disclaimer over purchase of form for Mr. Governor is very much in tune with Nigeria; very tardy in handling things both big and small. In Ghana you can bet that the person for whom a form is being purchased, hereafter referred to as the primary form purchaser will scout well for secondary form purchasers who will deliver on the assignment and quietly fade away. Why pick as your secondary form purchaser a group that are already disgruntled and bitter towards you? That smacks of extreme lack of due diligence on the part of the primary form purchaser whose money the secondary purchasers had to buy the form with any way? Don’t even be surprised if in some instances, not excluding the current case in reference, an aspirant proceeded to purchase his form and then announced thereafter without the consent of some groups that they purchased the form for him. This is a land of impunity and taking others for granted.