Business Mogul Ifeanyi Odii Launches Ultimus Entertainment

Nigerian Business mogul, Ifeanyi Odii has just launched Ultimus Entertainment, a broad based firm that provides and produces all related high-demand entertainment solutions.

The new outfit will be a major player in the fast growing Nigerian entertainment industry as it has huge interests and business dealings as a record label, movie production as well as theme parks.

In the words of the CEO, Ifeanyi Odii, ‘Ultimus Entertainment will disrupt the global entertainment industry to be Africa’s leading entertainment provider. It won’t be business as usual as we have engaged the best minds in the industry coupled with our years of research and experience we are sure to make an amazing impact’.

At the moment, Ultimus Entertainment has signed two talented acts – Slick and Reflex with respected entertainment consultant, Theophy Esuike currently on board as the manager of the record label arm of the company.

Esuike who has developed a lot of talents in the music industry has worked with vast number of successful artistes. Being the head of Ultimus Entertainment’s record label, he noted that the world of entertainment will be stunned by the operations of the label.