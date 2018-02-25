The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Dapchi: FG confirms 110 students missing
26th February 2018 - Police set up radio to tackle herders/farmers clashes, others
26th February 2018 - Father kills 4 kids, sister in-law, self
26th February 2018 - 2019: Buhari, Osinbajo not thinking of re-election now –Presidency
26th February 2018 - Killings: Rochas Foundation offers scholarship to 1,000 Benue children
26th February 2018 - PDP rejects INEC panel on underage voters
26th February 2018 - NDDC awards scholarship to slain policeman kids
26th February 2018 - Election re-ordering: Senate Ethics Committee begins probe of erring lawmakers
26th February 2018 - Mary Ogagbo 08131118697
26th February 2018 - Kaduna APC crisis: NWC, Tinubu to get probe panel report
Home / Entertainment / Business Mogul Ifeanyi Odii Launches Ultimus Entertainment

Business Mogul Ifeanyi Odii Launches Ultimus Entertainment

— 25th February 2018

Nigerian Business mogul, Ifeanyi Odii has just launched Ultimus Entertainment, a broad based firm that provides and produces all related high-demand entertainment solutions.

The new outfit will be a major player in the fast growing Nigerian entertainment industry as it has huge interests and business dealings as a record label, movie production as well as theme parks.

In the words of the CEO, Ifeanyi Odii, ‘Ultimus Entertainment will disrupt the global entertainment industry to be Africa’s leading entertainment provider. It won’t be business as usual as we have engaged the best minds in the industry coupled with our years of research and experience we are sure to make an amazing impact’.

At the moment, Ultimus Entertainment has signed two talented acts – Slick and Reflex with respected entertainment consultant, Theophy Esuike currently on board as the manager of the record label arm of the company.

Esuike who has developed a lot of talents in the music industry has worked with vast number of successful artistes. Being the head of Ultimus Entertainment’s record label, he noted that the world of entertainment will be stunned by the operations of the label.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dapchi: FG confirms 110 students missing

— 26th February 2018

•Deploys soldiers in all schools as NAF launches 24-hour search • Again, Yobe gov indicts Army   From Molly Kilete, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos and Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Federal Government has confirmed that 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, were still missing. Minister of Information,…

  • Police set up radio to tackle herders/farmers clashes, others

    — 26th February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigeria Police Force has concluded plans to establish a Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS), in a bid to tackle herders, farmers’ clashes, as well as other crimes in the country. The NPBS is expected to kick-start operational activities across the Federation, soon. The development is sequel to the inauguration of a…

  • Father kills 4 kids, sister in-law, self

    — 26th February 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Tragedy struck at 19, Ntueke Street, Awada, Obosi, near Onitsha, Anambra State, on Saturday night when a businessman, Stephen Edwin Nnadiogu, stabbed his four biological children and his sister-in-law to death. The man also died hours later after drinking a lethal substance suspected to be acid. Speaking to Daily Sun yesterday when…

  • 2019: Buhari, Osinbajo not thinking of re-election now –Presidency

    — 26th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are not thinking of re-election now, despite successes recorded by the administration in the last two and half years. This was even as it admitted that the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (NCTP) of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), cannot…

  • Killings: Rochas Foundation offers scholarship to 1,000 Benue children

    — 26th February 2018

    George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Rochas Foundation has offered scholarship to 1,000 children in displaced camps in Benue as a result of the recent clashes in the state. Director General of the foundation, Mrs. Uloma Rochas Nwosu, made the announcement during the 20th anniversary of the foundation last weekend at the Heroes Square, Owerri,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share