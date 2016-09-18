The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
18th September 2016 - Burying 13 Generals was my greatest challenge as CDS, says Agwai
18th September 2016 - Nnamdi Kanu mustn’t celebrate Xmas in prison, says cleric
18th September 2016 - Edo celebrates Ogbemudia at 84
18th September 2016 - Boko Haram: Why Shekau was missing in new video
18th September 2016 - Fayose commends self for candidates’ performance in NECO exams
18th September 2016 - Rio 2016 Zika fear: How Team USA took cover in Cruise Liner
18th September 2016 - Hawon Kibo: Mystery behind Plateau State’s valley of death
18th September 2016 - How to end jailbreaks –Lawyers
18th September 2016 - Let’s rebase our appetite for rice
18th September 2016 - RTI ends LEAD project in Rivers after fruitful PIND, USAID partnership
Home / National / Burying 13 Generals was my greatest challenge as CDS, says Agwai
Gen.-Martin-Luther-Agwai

Burying 13 Generals was my greatest challenge as CDS, says Agwai

— 18th September 2016

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant-General Martin-Luther Agwai, yesterday said the greatest challenge in his entire military career, was burying 13 Generals who died in the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force plane crash of September, 17, 2006, in Benue State.
Agwai, who said their death created a huge vacuum in the army, noted that if they were to be alive today, perhaps most of the challenges facing the military in its counter insurgency operations in the Northeast would not have gotten this bad.
The deceased officers were on their way to Obudu cattle ranch, to attend a retreat on how to transform the Nigerian Army when the ill-fated plane, a Dornier 228-212, crashed at Oko village in Vandekiya Local Government Area of Benue State, killing 13 of them.
The deceased officers were members of a committee set up by the federal government to reposition the army. The 18-seater aircraft had 15 senior officers and three crew members onboard, but three people survived the crash with serious injuries.
Their death was the second major air disaster involving top Nigerian military officers after the Ejigbo air crash of September 26, 1992.
Agwai, relieved the sad experience when he spoke at an inter-faith memorial service organized by widows of the officers in Abuja. He described their death as a great blow to the Nigerian army.
“I can make bold to say that if they were around, may be some of the challenges that we are facing today wouldn’t have gotten to the level that they reached,” he said. Agwai, who was the Chief of Defence Staff at the time, said the news of the crash came to him as a rude shock because he had a personal relationship with the deceased and hand picked them to be members of the transformation committee.
“Their death up to their burial was one of the most trying, most difficult time I ever had in my career. And if you remember my military career, I have been involved in Sierra-Leone, Dafur, but all what I saw there did not traumatize me like what happened to these people because these were officers that I knew personally.
“Some of them I personally picked them and put them in the job because of their knowledge, professionalism and integrity. And then to wake up one day to find that that crop has disappeared is the most difficult thing,”  he lamented
The former CDS, who was also the chairman of the inter-faith memorial service, said their death no doubt created a gap in the military.
“I will say a professional gap has been created in the military because our generation was fading out and those were the people that were linking our generation and the upcoming generation and they all disappeared. And it definitely created a missing link in the professionalization of the military,” Agwai explained.
He said even though he got the invitation to attend the programme in less than 24, hours, he had to call off all his other engagements to attend the occasion because of who the late officers were and their sacrifice for the country.
He commended the widows for keeping strong and extolling the virtues of their husbands and prayed God to continue to protect them.
The 13 army officers and Air Force officers who died in the crash include Major-Generals J.O. Adesunloye, SO Otubu, Agboola, SM Lemu, Nuhu Bamali, PM Haruna, JTU Amedu and Bitrus Duniya. Others were Brigadier-Generals Braimah, MB Bawa, Wing Commanders SS Balogun, EO Adekunle and Lieutenant-Colonel NA Mohammed.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gen.-Martin-Luther-Agwai

Burying 13 Generals was my greatest challenge as CDS, says Agwai

— 18th September 2016

From Molly Kilete, Abuja Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant-General Martin-Luther Agwai, yesterday said the greatest challenge in his entire military career, was burying 13 Generals who died in the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force plane crash of September, 17, 2006, in Benue State. Agwai, who said their death created a huge vacuum in the army,…

  • Kanu

    Nnamdi Kanu mustn’t celebrate Xmas in prison, says cleric

    — 18th September 2016

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Ministries Inc, aka (By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has blamed the continued incarceration of the Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on lack of interest of the international community, especially Britain in assisting the Indigenous People of…

  • Edo state

    Edo celebrates Ogbemudia at 84

    — 18th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Elder statesman and two-time governor of Midwest and Bendel states, Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, was yesterday celebrated by eminent citizens of Edo State, including the state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who organized a dinner to honour him as he turned 84. Speaking at the colourful event held at the ultra-modern New…

  • Boko Haram

    Boko Haram: Why Shekau was missing in new video

    — 18th September 2016

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, was conspicuously missing in the new video released by the insurgents’ group because he was nursing the ‘fatal’ wound he sustained recently, a source who has been following the insurgents’ video since 2014 said. A new video released by Boko Haram last Wednesday…

  • Fayose

    Fayose commends self for candidates’ performance in NECO exams

    — 18th September 2016

    By Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti EKITI State Governor,  Ayodele Fayose, has given his administration a pat on the back for the outstanding performance of the state’s candidates in this year’s National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) results. An analysis of the NECO results released, Friday, showed that Ekiti State topped the 36 states…

  • Business man

    Lessons from my success story

    — 18th September 2016

    –Bisi Olatilo, veteran broadcaster, entrepreneur By AYO ALONGE ace broadcaster and media guru, Prince Bisi Olatilo, has a whole lot to reveal about both his private and public life, especially about his career which spans over 42 years.Olatilo, who is fluent in  three major Nigerian languages, in this interview, discloses how much this  has fetched…

  • Nkem

    I’ve been able to limit operational costs by moving most of my business online –Nkem Adeniran-Adedokun, manufacturer of maternity, baby essentials

    — 18th September 2016

    By Christy Anyanwu Nkem Adeniran-Adedokun  designs and manufactures maternity and baby essentials such as maternity gowns, breastfeeding covers, feeding and support pillows, baby play mats etc. She’s  a maternity consultant and Creative Director at Ninekay Maternity. She also  educates, prepares and supports new and expecting moms through pregnancy and beyond to enable them achieve a…

  • Dokubo

    Why I took a break from Nollywood –Hilda Dokubo

    — 18th September 2016

    By Christian Agadibe A few years ago, veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo stepped aside from Nollywood. Her departure had created a vacuum, as many of her fans sorely missed her. Now, she is back fully in the industry with a cameo in the wave making movie, The CEO produced by Kunle Afolayan. In this exclusive chat…

  • Ikimi

    Edo guber: Why we’re behind Ize-Iyamu –Ikimi

    — 18th September 2016

    By Enyeribe EjIogu Edo State gubernatorial poll will now hold on September 28 but the stakes are very high with the odds ostensibly in favour  APC which claims PDP has no legacy in Edo State and thus should expect nothing but total defeat and especially as PDP appears divided since there are two candidates laying…

  • Obende

    Edo guber: APC will win

    — 18th September 2016

    –Senator Domingo Obende, APC National Campaign Council Publicity and Media Chairman By Ayo Alonge Senator Domingo Obende is the All Progressives Congress, (APC), National Campaign Council Publicity and Media Chairman.In this interview with journalists in Lagos, he spoke on the postponed governorship election in Edo State and  declared that the PDP in Edo State lacks…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351