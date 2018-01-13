The Sun News
Latest
13th January 2018 - Buratai warns officers to steer clear of politics
13th January 2018 - Be mindful of reporting electoral events in 2019, INEC advises journalists
13th January 2018 - Lagos NUJ visits journalists whose wife had quadruplets, promises to rally support
13th January 2018 - Ekiti 2018 poll: We’re ready for Fayemi, says Fayose
13th January 2018 - Onaiyekan laments spate of unabated violence in parts of Nigeria
13th January 2018 - FUOYE commences Post Graduate studies
13th January 2018 - Three persons die in multiple accident along Benin-Ore road
13th January 2018 - Police dismiss three for wrong use of firearms in Lagos
13th January 2018 - Makurdi: 1 feared dead in violent clashes
13th January 2018 - Anambra re-run poll: Collation of votes in progress
Home / National / Buratai warns officers to steer clear of politics

Buratai warns officers to steer clear of politics

— 13th January 2018

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has issued a stern warning to all officers and soldiers in the Nigerian Army to steer clear of politics.

Buratai, represented by the Commander, Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, gave the warning on Saturday at the graduation ceremony of officers who underwent a Regimentation and Leadership training of the 64 RC and SSC 44 course at the 20 Infantry Battalion Serti, Taraba.

“Leave politics to the politicians and concentrate on your chosen career” he noted.

He charged the graduating officers to use the knowledge and experience acquired during their training to help in tackling the current security challenges in the country.

The COAS said the relevance of the just concluded course in their career as commissioned officers cannot be overemphasised.

Buratai said ” it is pertinent to state that the recent gains of the Nigeria Army in the North-East and other internal security operations all over the country is expected to present the challenges of a growing rank of criminal elements and criminal activities”.

“Such challenges were characterised by kidnapping, assassination, sabotage, armed robbery and other act of terrorism, he noted while urging them to lead by example.

“I therefore urged you to keep alive the knowledge acquired so that you will give a good account of yourselves by adding value to the Nigeria Army in your respective capacities”.

Earlier, the Commanding Officer of the 20 Battalion Lt.- Col. Anwar Abdullahi, said that the 206 graduating students who had earlier finished from the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) were assembled in Oct 2017.

He said the objectives of the course was to enhance the proficiency of the officers on weapon handling, marksmanship and shooting skills .

Others include regimentation, customs, ethics and tradition of Nigeria Army and Junior Leadership training among others.(NAN)

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buratai warns officers to steer clear of politics

— 13th January 2018

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has issued a stern warning to all officers and soldiers in the Nigerian Army to steer clear of politics. Buratai, represented by the Commander, Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, gave the warning on Saturday at the graduation ceremony of officers who underwent a Regimentation and…

  • Be mindful of reporting electoral events in 2019, INEC advises journalists

    — 13th January 2018

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised the media to be mindful of its reportage of electoral events during the 2019 general elections. The commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the plea at an event “Agenda for the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Retreat’’ organised by the U.S. Mission Nigeria-Public Affairs Section in Lagos. Yakubu,…

  • Lagos NUJ visits journalists whose wife had quadruplets, promises to rally support

    — 13th January 2018

    The Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Saturday promised to rally support for the set of quadruplets born to Mr and Mrs Peter Ejiofor. The Chairman of the council, Dr Quasim Akinreti, made the promise when he led the union’s executive members to visit the quadruplets at Crystal Specialist Hospital,…

  • Ekiti 2018 poll: We’re ready for Fayemi, says Fayose

    — 13th January 2018

    Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said he and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are ready for the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 governorship election in the state. Recall that Fayemi’s posters had flooded Ekiti since Monday with his loyalists…

  • Onaiyekan laments spate of unabated violence in parts of Nigeria

    — 13th January 2018

    …As former Senate President dedicates church to God Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal Onaiyekan, has decried the unabating violent clashes in some parts of the country particularly the recent Benue massacre that have claimed scores of lives and stressed the need for Nigerians to unite against evil forces. This is even as…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share