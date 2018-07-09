The Sun News
BURATAI

JUST IN: Buratai hands over 184 Boko Haram members to UN

— 9th July 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai will, on Monday, hand over about 184  members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists to officials of the United Nations.

The hand over ceremony would be held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Details later…

Segun Adio

  • DISABILITY

    Buhari urged to assent Disability Bill

    — 9th July 2018

    Bianca Iboma Executive Director of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), Mr. David Anyaele, has urged President  Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sign the Disability Bill to law in view to enable persons living with disabilities exercise their fundamental rights and participate in the 2019 general election. Anyaele made the plea, at a press briefing,…

  • OKUPE

    Don’t underrate R-APC, Okupe warns APC

    — 9th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A former spokesman for Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and  Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to wish away the Reform All progressives Congress (R-APC), headed by Buba Galadima, giving the personalities involved. Okupe was reacting to a statement credited to Alwan Hassan, an…

  • OGUN

    Ogun SDP guber aspirant faults delegate system

    — 9th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, in Ogun State, Sina Kawonise, has faulted the delegate system of choosing  candidates by political parties in Nigeria, noting the system would always be fraught with corruption. Kawonise stated this, on Sunday, at the formal declaration of his gubernatorial aspiration under the platform of the…

  • LAWMAKERS

    North West lawmakers endorse Buhari for 2019 Presidency

    — 9th July 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Lawmakers from the North West geo-political zone of the country, on Sunday, in Kaduna State, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidency. The lawmakers from both national and state levels converged in Kaduna for the inauguration of the North West Young Serving Parliamentarians in support of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 local government coordinators…

