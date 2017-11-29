The Sun News
Buratai decorates late General, 44 others in Maiduguri 

Buratai decorates late General, 44 others in Maiduguri 

— 29th November 2017

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A dead army officer, who commanded the dislodgement of Boko Haram from its spiritual home,  Alagarno camp, was among newly-promoted generals decorated by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Late Brig. Gen. B Raji, erstwhile director, Training and Doctrine Command, Army Headquarters, was the commander of the army brigade which pushed out Boko Haram from Alagarno, south of Maiduguri, the state capital, two years ago, according to Buratai.

Raji’s wife and children received handshake from Buratai, to seal the decoration post-humoursly.

Buratai said the promotion was a privilege which comes from God but maintained it is also influenced by hard work.

He urged the newly-decorated 44 major generals to re-dedicate themselves and not relent in the discharge of their duties. “The promotion is a call for more responsibility,” Buratai said.

He also asked the soldiers to drive his vision to make the army as professionally responsible force.

“The next mantle of leadership of the Nigerian army will fall on you. Loyalty is key to every military officer and soldier. We must remain loyal to the civil authority in the country,” he said.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 29th November 2017 at 6:27 am
    Even one million fulani field marshals with collaborators will not save fulani criminals hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc., if they do not vacate this territory of the natives now. If you are a native of this territory- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, you will be a fool to die in the hands of your brothers for your enemy- your only enemy in this territory of the natives are fulani criminals who are not natives in this territory, do not have native land in this territory, by so doing, do not have stake in this territory- fulani criminals with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. who are behind the conflicts, mess, atrocities etc. in this territory of the natives- their end has come in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. The natives of this territory will live in peace under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. Liberation of the natives has come, Freedom of the natives has come- it is irreversible. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

