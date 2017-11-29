Buratai decorates late General, 44 others in Maiduguri 

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A dead army officer, who commanded the dislodgement of Boko Haram from its spiritual home, Alagarno camp, was among newly-promoted generals decorated by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Late Brig. Gen. B Raji, erstwhile director, Training and Doctrine Command, Army Headquarters, was the commander of the army brigade which pushed out Boko Haram from Alagarno, south of Maiduguri, the state capital, two years ago, according to Buratai.

Raji’s wife and children received handshake from Buratai, to seal the decoration post-humoursly.

Buratai said the promotion was a privilege which comes from God but maintained it is also influenced by hard work.

He urged the newly-decorated 44 major generals to re-dedicate themselves and not relent in the discharge of their duties. “The promotion is a call for more responsibility,” Buratai said.

He also asked the soldiers to drive his vision to make the army as professionally responsible force.

“The next mantle of leadership of the Nigerian army will fall on you. Loyalty is key to every military officer and soldier. We must remain loyal to the civil authority in the country,” he said.