The Sun News
Latest
26th November 2017 - Buratai charges soldiers to imbibe reading, writing cultures
26th November 2017 - Bode George urges Atiku to return to PDP
26th November 2017 - Stray bullet kills 5yr old boy, wounds 3 others in Boko Haram invasion
26th November 2017 - Boko Haram attacks on soft targets, last kicks of a dying horse – Buhari
26th November 2017 - We follow procedure in granting import duty waivers — Finance Ministry
26th November 2017 - APC’s polarization policy threat to Nigeria’s unity -Atiku
26th November 2017 - Again, teachers kick against scrapping of LG joint accounts
26th November 2017 - Father of 4 killed in accidental discharge in Anambra
26th November 2017 - Atiku’s exit from APC beginning of ruling party’s end – PDP
26th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Akinlade, Lawal accept Adeola’s debate challenge
Home / National / Buratai charges soldiers to imbibe reading, writing cultures

Buratai charges soldiers to imbibe reading, writing cultures

— 26th November 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to imbibe the culture of reading and writing for the benefit of the service and the society.
Gen. Buratai gave the charge at a book launch “Moment of Thought”, written by the commander 7, Guards Battalion, Lieutenant-Colonel Abubakar Sadiq Bugaje, in Abuja.
Buratai, while noting that the Nigerian army has over the years made policies aimed at enhancing service personnel in creativity and innovation, said the result gotten so far has been very encouraging.
He commended the author for finding time despite his busy schedule to write and publish the book saying “the content of the book showcases the army as an institution characterized by intellectual in almost all fields of life.
The army chief described the book as highly innovative and full creativity and urged him to keep up the passion for writing.
He said “The book is a collection of poems touching all spheres of life and the authors training as well as combat experience in the Nigerian army”.
“I also enjoin all service personnel and civilians alike to take advantage of the knowledge and inspiration contained in the book to improve their professional capacity”
“I continue to challenge all to cultivate the culture of writing and reading for the benefit of Nigerian army and the society and large”. Buratai said.
In his address at the occasion, Lieutenant-Colonel Bugaje, who said he imbibed the culture of reading as a child, said he developed the art of writing while still in training at the Nigerian Defence Academy, where he documented most of his experiences.
Bugaje, said he never dreamt of becoming an author until he began to share his write ups with friends and other professionals who encouraged him to go into publishing his works.
He thanked the army authorities for providing the enabling environment for its personnel to excel in their various field.
He called on his colleagues to broaden their horizons as there are many things to write about the army especially in training, courses attended and personal experiences.

Post Views: 30
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th November 2017 at 8:21 pm
    Reply

    In which school system do fulani Almajiris learn reading, writing etc? The only system of the criminal caliphate is to teach fulani Almajiris etc. how to shoot gun and kill. Now is time to shoot gun etc. and kill- lets see if fulani criminals hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria are better and stronger than the natives- it is Revolution War of the natives in which fulani criminals must vacate this territory- lands of the natives- dead or alive- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buratai charges soldiers to imbibe reading, writing cultures

— 26th November 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to imbibe the culture of reading and writing for the benefit of the service and the society. Gen. Buratai gave the charge at a book launch “Moment of Thought”, written by the commander 7,…

  • Bode George urges Atiku to return to PDP

    — 26th November 2017

    Chief Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and aspirant for the chairmanship position of the party, has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to return to the PDP. George made the call while addressing PDP supporters on Sunday in Katsina as part of his campaign tour to solicit for support…

  • Stray bullet kills 5yr old boy, wounds 3 others in Boko Haram invasion

    — 26th November 2017

    A 5-year old boy was on Saturday killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Magumeri town, headquarters of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno. Alhaji Wakil Malam-Tawu, the Secretary to the Council, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the boy was killed by a stray bullet. Malam-Tawu said that…

  • Boko Haram attacks on soft targets, last kicks of a dying horse – Buhari

    — 26th November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday that Boko Haram’s wicked methods of using innocent children for suicide bomb attacks on soft targets are “the last kicks of a dying horse’’. The President said this at the commissioning of the Pulaaku Radio Station in Yola, Adamawa. Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Information and…

  • We follow procedure in granting import duty waivers — Finance Ministry

    — 26th November 2017

    The Federal Ministry of Finance says that due process is always followed in granting import duty waivers to importers, as part of efforts to check corruption and abuses of government’s fiscal incentives. The Director of Information, Ministry of Finance, Mr Salisu Dambatta said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja. According to Danbatta,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share