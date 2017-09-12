The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 - Man jailed for teaching Islam online
12th September 2017 - Netanyahu arrives in Argentina 
12th September 2017 - Turkey to buy Russian S-400 missile systems – Erdogan
12th September 2017 - ISIS steals Iraq’s oil to survive
12th September 2017 - Deaths of migrants under-reported, says IOM
12th September 2017 - Kenyan opposition demands resignation of electoral body chief
12th September 2017 - Buhari decries govs’ handling of Paris Club refund
12th September 2017 - FG condemns human suffering in Myanmar’s Rakhine state
12th September 2017 - Parents’ September fever here again
12th September 2017 - Chinonso, UNN essayist that ruled Nigeria, Africa
Home / Cover / National / …Buratai bringing war to us, says Kanu

…Buratai bringing war to us, says Kanu

— 12th September 2017

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Nigerian Army of  “bringing war” to him and his supporters.

Kanu was reacting to the alleged invasion of his residence in Abia by the army on Sunday which resulted in a mild clash between his supporters and the troops.

Although the army had accused IPOB members of confronting them during their patrol in Umuahia, the IPOB leader accused the army of coming “to intimidate and harass innocent civilians.

He also said they intended to ransack his family home.

“I inquired to know what was happening, after the siren of the military van woke me from my sleep. I was told that the army was coming to my house.

“I looked through the window of my bedroom, towards the junction, which is less than 100 kilometres from here (his home). I saw their armoured personnel carrier, which drove past my house, turned around and came back. They started firing at people who were asking why they came to harass people who have done nothing to warrant such humiliation. They started firing indiscriminately.

“I was told there were casualties; I saw two people who were bleeding profusely.

“As it is the tradition of the Nigerian army, to carry the bodies of victims away, we prevented them from coming here to take the injured people.”

He said IPOB will not resort to any violent means in their quest for a sovereign state of Biafra.

“We are not fighting anybody and will remain peaceful people. Buratai and his men are bringing war to us,” he added.

Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th September 2017 at 9:32 am
    Reply

    It is the final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War which has begun- a fact he kanu do not know because his ignorance and now paying for his past failures with ipob group to follow the path of God given Republic of Biafra of the five south east states. So will he kanu with ipob group pay the price in the hands of the enemy, if they fail to follow the path of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states now, and the on going final battle in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR- the Operation Burn Down the enemy in Biafraland. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari decries govs’ handling of Paris Club refund

— 12th September 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with members of the National Council of traditional rulers and decried the way the Paris Club Refund was spent by some state governors. The federal government had on May 4 released details of the second tranche of Paris Club refund to States totalling N243. 795 billion. The refund is…

  • FG condemns human suffering in Myanmar’s Rakhine state

    — 12th September 2017

    Nigeria on Tuesday condemned “the horrendous human suffering’’ of the Rohingya ethnic group in Myanmar. A government statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja, also expressed regret at the desperate human rights situation in Rakhine state. It described the situation as a “very reminiscent of what happened in Rwanda in 1994 and in Bosnia Herzegovina in…

  • Obasanjo never imposed me on Ekiti people –Oni

    — 12th September 2017

    By Sunday Ani The Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Ekiti state,  Segun Oni, has made it clear that he was never imposed on his people as governor by the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. In this interview with some journalists in his country home, Ifaki, in Ekiti state, the…

  • Anambra guber: Obiogbolu, Ubah, others challenge Obaze’s candidature

    — 12th September 2017

    …As PDP hears appeal today From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Dr. Alex Obiogbolu,Ifeanyi Ubah and two others have appealed the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Anambra State, won by  Oseloka Obazee. Obazee, a former Secretary to Anambra State Government (SSG) had polled 672 votes to emerge as the PDP candidate for…

  • Anambra guber: Reconciliation: Uba shuned me –Nwoye

    — 12th September 2017

    …APC appeal panel resumes sitting From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary appeal committee which would decide the fate of Tony Nwoye who emerged as the party’s standard bearer for the Anambra State governorship election began sitting in Abuja yesterday. The party’s primary has been marred by allegations of irregularities and imposition…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share