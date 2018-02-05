The Sun News
Latest
5th February 2018 - Bumper allocations: FG, States, LGCs share N5.9trn in 2017
5th February 2018 - Economy: Anxiety heightens campaign spend’ll hurt fragile growth
5th February 2018 - Don’t blame auto policy for high cost of new vehicles –Bayero, MD/CEO, National Trucks Manufacturers, Kano
5th February 2018 - Why we’re committed to agric funding through DIFRAD –Fortis Money MD
5th February 2018 - Nigerian farmers can make fortune growing semi-arid apple
5th February 2018 - Benefits of record keeping to agribusiness
5th February 2018 - Nigerians urged to embrace organic foods
5th February 2018 - FG targets N5tr from non-oil export
5th February 2018 - Lafarge Africa rewards South-South, South-East customers
5th February 2018 - How $16bn Egina oil field project’ll boost oil production
Home / Cover / National / Bumper allocations: FG, States, LGCs share N5.9trn in 2017

Bumper allocations: FG, States, LGCs share N5.9trn in 2017

— 5th February 2018
  •  FG, N2.5tr, States N3.3tr
  • Lagos gets N201bn, Akwa-Ibom N197bn, … Gombe, Ebonyi N57bn each

A new report by the Economic Confidential has disclosed that the Federal Government, 36 states and the 774 local government councils in Nigeria shared a N5.9 trillion from the Federation Account in 2017, in spite of the economic recession witnessed during the period.
While the federal government and its agencies received NN2.5 trillion, the other tiers of government shared N3.3 trillion.
The total allocation of N3.3 trillion to states and their Local government councils is N700 billion, above the N2.6 trillion they received in the previous year of 2016.
In its annual detailed investigative report with a table of figures, the Economic Confidential disclosed that among the state recipients, Lagos is ranked first as the highest recipient of gross allocation with a total sum of N201 billion in the 12 months of 2017. It is followed by Akwa State N197 billion, Rivers N178 bn, Delta State N175 billion and Kano State N143 billion. The five states cornered over a quarter (25%) of the total allocation for the states and local government councils in the country.
Among the 10 highest recipients from the federation account are Bayelsa State which got N138 billion; followed by Katsina State N103 billion, Oyo State N101 billion, Kaduna State N98 billion and Borno State N92 billion.
The lowest recipients are Gombe and Ebonyi States that got N57 billion each followed by Ekiti and Nasarawa State N59 billion each and Kwara N61 billion.
The report further disclosed that Edo and Ondo, which are oil-producing states got N75 billion and N85 billion, respectively, while another state in the South-South, Cross River State, merely received N68 billion.
The Economic Confidential, Nigeria’s intelligence economic magazine, gathered that factors that influenced allocations to states and local government councils from the federation account include: population, derivation, landmass, terrain, revenue effort, school enrolments, health facilities, water supply and equality of the beneficiaries.
The Economic Confidential, which is circulated at the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), has been publishing the monthly federation account allocation figures since January 2007. It also publishes the Annual States Viability Index (ASVI) which measures the survival of States on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) without relying on Federally Collected Revenues, especially from the federation account.
The magazine is a sister publication of PRNigeria, a news release syndication platform.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bumper allocations: FG, States, LGCs share N5.9trn in 2017

— 5th February 2018

 FG, N2.5tr, States N3.3tr Lagos gets N201bn, Akwa-Ibom N197bn, … Gombe, Ebonyi N57bn each A new report by the Economic Confidential has disclosed that the Federal Government, 36 states and the 774 local government councils in Nigeria shared a N5.9 trillion from the Federation Account in 2017, in spite of the economic recession witnessed during…

  • Economy: Anxiety heightens campaign spend’ll hurt fragile growth

    — 5th February 2018

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Although Nigeria’s growth has remained slow and fragile since exiting recession last year, some economic experts have expressed confidence that 2018 could be a better fiscal year, despite some possible headwinds. Top on the list of the likely headwind is inflation which is expected to spike with increased campaign spending by…

  • Don’t blame auto policy for high cost of new vehicles –Bayero, MD/CEO, National Trucks Manufacturers, Kano

    — 5th February 2018

    Moses Akaigwe As the Managing Director of National Trucks Manufacturers (NTM) Ltd, Kano, IBRAHIM BAYERO, was one of the stakeholders who supported the introduction of the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) well ahead of its effective date of July 1, 2014. More than three years after, he is of the view that NAIDP, generally…

  • Why we’re committed to agric funding through DIFRAD –Fortis Money MD

    — 5th February 2018

    In order to engage rural farmers in banking system, Fortis Mobile Money Limited said it has developed a product called Digital Finance for Rural Agricultural Development (DiFRAD) to fund agriculture value chain across the country. The company’s Managing Director, Samuel Oladimeji, said the product was developed last year for BOP segment, saying the product particularly…

  • Nigerian farmers can make fortune growing semi-arid apple

    — 5th February 2018

    Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 For weather related reasons, Nigeria does not produce apples even though there has been a steady increase in its demand by middle class and large retail outlets. Many still believe that apple cannot grow in Nigerian. But every year, Nigerians spend millions of dollars importing the fruit from South Africa and…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share