BUK emerges winner of maiden National Medical Quiz

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The Bayero University Kano (BUK) has emerged winner of the maiden National Medical Quiz Competition organised by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for medical students across the country.

BUK scored 51 points to beat six other regional winners at the grand finale of the competition that held at the Gombe State University (GSU).

The competition organised in conjunction with the Nigerian Medical Students Association (NIMSA), saw seven regional winners compete in the first ever national medical quiz with BUK emerging tops.

Dr. Mike Ozovehe Ogirima, President, NMA, in an opening remark said the competition was organized with a view to building academic excellence as well as develop healthy intellectual competition among medical students.

In a chat with Daily Sun on Friday, shortly after the winner has emerged, Ogirima added that though the competition was initiated years ago, it was only now that the NMA was able to put the idea in motion and to reach the final of the competition.

“Today marks a very important day in the history of the NMA and the students body for staging this first ever national medical quiz. I am so happy that it turns out to be like this, you can see the spirit displayed by each institution, ” he said.

The NMA president expressed hope that the programme would be sustained even after his tenure.

“The good thing is that for the first time, the constitution of the NMA was amended under my administration so that past executives, the president and secretary-general are part of the new executives as ex-officio. We will make sure we sustain the programme at least for the next two years,” he said.

Ogirima however made case for the private sector to intervene by sponsoring the next edition of the competition.

Dr. Kefas Makadi, Gombe State NMA chairman, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the competition, stressing that it was essentially organised in order to create fraternity, unity and sportsmanship among medical students.

Seven universities that previously emerged regional winners participated in the quiz namely University of Abuja, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Birgham University, University of Calabar, University of Ilorin, Bayero University Kano and Usman Danfodio University Sokoto.

Participants answered questions covering various aspects of medicine such as biochemistry, anatomy, medicine, surgery, paedetrics, pharmacology and physiology among others.

BUK emerged winner, with 51 points, Nnamdi Azikiwe University came second with 48 points while University of Ilorin came third having scored 45 points.

At the end of the competition, the NMA president presented awards as well as cash to all the participating institutions.