BUK begins research on insurgency 

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Bayero University Kano (BUK) has commenced non degree-based research into the causes and impact of Boko Haram insurgency and other social problems in northern Nigeria. Chairman, BUK Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Dr. Ibrahim El-Barde. told Daily Sun in Maiduguri, during the distribution of foodstuffs to IDPs Monday that Bayero University through the union has embarked on research to unravel general social problem in the north with special attention on Boko Haram insurgency. “Currently BUK has over N20 million for the research. It is non degree based research to find solutions to some of our social problems in the north, the causes of violence and social problems,” he disclosed. He said the research would help address some social challenges in the region when completed. He however expressed concern over implementation. “The problem in our country is implementation of the outcome of the research,” he added. He said ASUU was shifting from merely agitating for improved welfare for its members and moving into engagement in humanitarian support and aid to people affected by violence or crisis in the country. He said it was for this reason that the BUK Chapter of ASUU decided to donate grains and cereal to 483 households in selected IDPs camps in Maiduguri. Barde said the delivery of about 4,000 bags of 10kg of rice, Millet, sugar with noodles, cooking oil and condiments at Goni Kachallari IDPs camp in the city marks the flag off of distribution of relief materials by ASUU in the country. He urged other branches of the union in all Nigerian university to do same to those in dire need of support in their areas.