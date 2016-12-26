Buhari’s Xmas gift for South-East
— 26th December 2016
•President okays additional N16bn for 2nd Niger Bridge
From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia
Like icing on the cake, the Federal Government has provided N16 billion in the 2017 Budget to sustain work on the Second Niger Bridge.
Last Wednesday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N14 billion for commencement of job on the bridge in Onitsha.
Breaking the news yesterday was Mr. President during the Ofala celebration of Igwe Robert Eze of Ukpo kingdom. This was even as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, called for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.
President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, further disclosed that that there is additional provision of N16 billion for the same bridge in the 2017 budget.
HE Said: “The Federal Executive Council just three days ago approved that work should commence in full strength on the second Niger Bridge with a provision of N14 billion. It will interest you to know that a big Christmas gift we are giving to the people of Anambra and Delta states this season is for all of us but it’s in the immediate environment of Anambra. We will meet the Obi of Onitsha because of the grey areas the government will like to clear to help the communities and the contractors over there.”
“We will get more because in the 2017 budget, there is also another provision for N16 billion for work to continue on this bridge unfettered. So, there will be no stoppage of work anymore.”
In his speech, Oba Ogunwusi said no meaningful development can be achieved in a rancorous atmosphere.
“The entire Igbo nation will continue to flourish in the name of our ancestors. I am here today to express love; to extend hand of fellowship for all of us to come together as one big happy family.
“I am here today to further preach peace on this land. We should all believe in ourselves and what we stand for.
“Once again, it is very important for all of us to know that we should focus on our area of strength irrespective of our diversity. We should focus on the area that will be useful to the generations yet unborn. What can bind us together is very important to me. And that is the reason why, I said I must be here today.”
“I am here bringing love, peace, affection from Ife kingdom and the entire Yoruba land,” Ooni noted.
Buhari also said “work has commenced on the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Enugu-Okigwe-Aba Expressway and many people are using it for Christmas.”
But the fact of the matter is that this so called gift for the South
East is contigent on Buhari’s 2017 Budget,which in turn is absolutely contigent on our N’Delta oil revenue.
That Buhari wants to finance his gift for the South East with
N’Delta oil money, is simply tantamount to counting his chickens before the eggs are hatched.
President Buhari,his cahoots and members of his Government
ought to be put on notice now,that the entire people of the Lower
Niger Region, will be going to shut off the ecnomic life-line of this
moribund country of ours,unless they agree to play ball with our
boys in the creeks.
The ball is now their court .
The Hausa/Fulani Jihadist dominate Janjawee Army currently
deployed in the N’Delta must be redeployed in the North East,where the Army’s presence is required.
Furthermore, Buhari,his cahoots and Government must
immediately,restructure the country by devolving real power to
our 6 Geo-political Zones with Fiscal Federalism and of course,
with 100% Resource Control.
Enough is enough!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
Good intention is often being politicized in NIGERIA, especially when it relates to the Eastern parts of NIGERIA structural and infrastructural needed development!
The news is not a Christmas gift, it is a legal right of the South East and South South citizenry across the country!
We however appreciate President Buhari for his approval of the stopped works on the Niger second bridge to continue unstopped to the completion soonest, right from 2017 as he promised!
Well-meaning Nigerians do pray that he should not wake up some day and change his mind about the work on the second Niger bridge!
We also hope that it is not one of the distraction strategies of the Federal Executive Government on the South-East/South-South of any sort!
We prayerfully support every judicial use of NIGERIA economy to meaningfully develop the most neglected areas across the country NIGERIA, especially our beloved Niger-Delta surroundings!
So help the NIGERIA Government, O God!