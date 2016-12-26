Buhari’s Xmas gift for South-East

•President okays additional N16bn for 2nd Niger Bridge

From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

Like icing on the cake, the Federal Government has provided N16 billion in the 2017 Budget to sustain work on the Second Niger Bridge.

Last Wednesday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N14 billion for commencement of job on the bridge in Onitsha.

Breaking the news yesterday was Mr. President during the Ofala celebration of Igwe Robert Eze of Ukpo kingdom. This was even as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, called for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, further disclosed that that there is additional provision of N16 billion for the same bridge in the 2017 budget.

HE Said: “The Federal Executive Council just three days ago approved that work should commence in full strength on the second Niger Bridge with a provision of N14 billion. It will interest you to know that a big Christmas gift we are giving to the people of Anambra and Delta states this season is for all of us but it’s in the immediate environment of Anambra. We will meet the Obi of Onitsha because of the grey areas the government will like to clear to help the communities and the contractors over there.”

“We will get more because in the 2017 budget, there is also another provision for N16 billion for work to continue on this bridge unfettered. So, there will be no stoppage of work anymore.”

In his speech, Oba Ogunwusi said no meaningful development can be achieved in a rancorous atmosphere.

“The entire Igbo nation will continue to flourish in the name of our ancestors. I am here today to express love; to extend hand of fellowship for all of us to come together as one big happy family.

“I am here today to further preach peace on this land. We should all believe in ourselves and what we stand for.

“Once again, it is very important for all of us to know that we should focus on our area of strength irrespective of our diversity. We should focus on the area that will be useful to the generations yet unborn. What can bind us together is very important to me. And that is the reason why, I said I must be here today.”

“I am here bringing love, peace, affection from Ife kingdom and the entire Yoruba land,” Ooni noted.

Buhari also said “work has commenced on the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Enugu-Okigwe-Aba Expressway and many people are using it for Christmas.”