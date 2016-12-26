The Sun News
Latest
26th December 2016 - Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru
26th December 2016 - Ortom commends Buhari, hails troop over capture of Sambisa
26th December 2016 - Rustlers kill herdsmen, butcher two cows
26th December 2016 - Suicide bomber hits Borno
26th December 2016 - Customs on South East roads: it’s illegal -Lawyer
26th December 2016 - Oil, gas sector: Fresh investments stunted by stakeholders inertia
26th December 2016 - Low scores for aviation industry blighted by harsh environment
26th December 2016 - Badagry deep sea project: Indigenes disagree with FG, LSG
26th December 2016 - Earn more cash printing at Christmas, New Year
26th December 2016 - How agricultural sector fared in 2016
Home / Cover / National / Buhari’s Xmas gift for South-East

Buhari’s Xmas gift for South-East

— 26th December 2016

•President okays additional N16bn for 2nd Niger Bridge

From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

Like icing on the cake, the Federal Government has provided N16 billion in the 2017 Budget to sustain work on the Second Niger Bridge.
Last Wednesday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N14 billion for commencement of job on the bridge in Onitsha.
Breaking the news yesterday was Mr. President during the Ofala celebration of Igwe Robert Eze of Ukpo kingdom. This was even as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, called for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.
President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, further disclosed that that there is additional provision of N16 billion for the same bridge in the 2017 budget.
HE Said: “The Federal Executive Council just three days ago approved that work should commence in full strength on the second Niger Bridge with a provision of N14 billion. It will interest you to know that a big Christmas gift we are giving to the people of Anambra and Delta states this season is for all of us but it’s in the immediate environment of Anambra. We will meet the Obi of Onitsha because of the grey areas the government will like to clear to help the communities and the contractors over there.”
“We will get more because in the 2017 budget, there is also another provision for N16 billion for work to continue on this bridge unfettered. So, there will be no stoppage of work anymore.”
In his speech, Oba Ogunwusi said no meaningful development can be achieved in a rancorous atmosphere.
“The entire Igbo nation will continue to flourish in the name of our ancestors. I am here today to express love; to extend hand of fellowship for all of us to come together as one big happy family.
“I am here today to further preach peace on this land. We should all believe in ourselves and what we stand for.
“Once again, it is very important for all of us to know that we should focus on our area of strength irrespective of our diversity. We should focus on the area that will be useful to the generations yet unborn. What can bind us together is very important to me. And that is the reason why, I said I must be here today.”
“I am here bringing love, peace, affection from Ife kingdom and the entire Yoruba land,” Ooni noted.
Buhari also said “work has commenced on the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Enugu-Okigwe-Aba Expressway and many people are using it for Christmas.”

2 Comments

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 26th December 2016 at 11:19 am
    Reply

    But the fact of the matter is that this so called gift for the South
    East is contigent on Buhari’s 2017 Budget,which in turn is absolutely contigent on our N’Delta oil revenue.
    That Buhari wants to finance his gift for the South East with
    N’Delta oil money, is simply tantamount to counting his chickens before the eggs are hatched.
    President Buhari,his cahoots and members of his Government
    ought to be put on notice now,that the entire people of the Lower
    Niger Region, will be going to shut off the ecnomic life-line of this
    moribund country of ours,unless they agree to play ball with our
    boys in the creeks.
    The ball is now their court .
    The Hausa/Fulani Jihadist dominate Janjawee Army currently
    deployed in the N’Delta must be redeployed in the North East,where the Army’s presence is required.
    Furthermore, Buhari,his cahoots and Government must
    immediately,restructure the country by devolving real power to
    our 6 Geo-political Zones with Fiscal Federalism and of course,
    with 100% Resource Control.
    Enough is enough!
    Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!

  2. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 26th December 2016 at 12:08 pm
    Reply

    Good intention is often being politicized in NIGERIA, especially when it relates to the Eastern parts of NIGERIA structural and infrastructural needed development!
    The news is not a Christmas gift, it is a legal right of the South East and South South citizenry across the country!
    We however appreciate President Buhari for his approval of the stopped works on the Niger second bridge to continue unstopped to the completion soonest, right from 2017 as he promised!
    Well-meaning Nigerians do pray that he should not wake up some day and change his mind about the work on the second Niger bridge!
    We also hope that it is not one of the distraction strategies of the Federal Executive Government on the South-East/South-South of any sort!
    We prayerfully support every judicial use of NIGERIA economy to meaningfully develop the most neglected areas across the country NIGERIA, especially our beloved Niger-Delta surroundings!
    So help the NIGERIA Government, O God!

Latest

Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru

— 26th December 2016

(By John Adams – MINNA) As the controversy over the purported rejection of Alhaji Ibrahim Magu’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) rages on, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator David has said that the senate did not reject Magu’s nomination. While some…

  • Ortom commends Buhari, hails troop over capture of Sambisa

    — 26th December 2016

      From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has attributed the capture of Sambisa forest from Boko Haram insurgents to the support given the armed forces by President Buhari. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom described the President’s unflinching support to the Military as key to…

  • Rustlers kill herdsmen, butcher two cows

    — 26th December 2016

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba THE corpse of a suspected Fulani herdsman identified as Haruna Mohammed has been found in a fish pond at Emu-Ebendo community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State. He was allegedly killed at the Christmas weekend by suspected cattle rustlers who pegged his corpse with sticks at the fish…

  • Suicide bomber hits Borno

    — 26th December 2016

      A suicide bomb blast has hit Kasuwan Shanu cow market area of Maiduguri, Borno state. According to reports, the blast was confirmed on Monday by the spokesman for the Borno state Police Command, DSP Victor Isuku. According to Sahara Reporters, one of the suicide bombers blew up about 8:30 am while a second bomber…

  • Customs on South East roads: it’s illegal -Lawyer

    — 26th December 2016

    By Romanus Okoye Second Vice President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human rights lawyer, Monday Ubani has condemned too many Customs roadblocks along Lagos-Ore-Benin-Onitsha Road, describing it as illegal. In a telephone interview with Daily Sun yesterday, Ubani said it was an aberration that Customs allowed contraband goods to enter through the borders…

