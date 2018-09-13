Buhari’s visit to China

At the Beijing summit held with the theme: “China and Africa: Towards an Even Stronger Community with Shared Future through Win-Win Cooperation,” members agreed to commit themselves to the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government which seeks “to promote collectively, among one another, extensive consultation, cooperation and ensure shared gains.”

Under the new China policy, China and Africa will work in concert in world bodies such as the United Nations, World Trade Organisation and G77+China. They will work together in the pursuit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Agenda 2063 of the African Union as well as support individual nation’s development plans. One of the laudable aspects of the new Afro-Sino relations is Chinese commitment to non- interference in the internal affairs of members and its pledge to support development efforts without attaching political strings. We hope the Chinese authorities will be faithful to these commitments. We say this because most of the criticisms that have trailed the Chinese new interest in Africa point at domination of the continent by the Chinese or another wave of colonization.

All the same, it is good that the Chinese authorities have assured of non-interference in the internal affairs of members. President Muhammadu Buhari’s powerful delegation at the summit included senators, state governors, and the Ministers of Finance, Transportation, Power, Works and Housing, Budget and National Planning, Petroleum and Industry, Trade and Investment, and Minister of State for Aviation.

The highlights of the deals signed with China included the $328m financing agreement for the National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and Wang Xiaota, the Director General, China International Development Cooperation Agency; President Xi Jinping’s promise to build the country’s largest hydroelectric power plant in Mambila; the building of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline at $2.8bn; the $2bn textile manufacturing industries to be located in Katsina, Kano, Abia and Lagos; and the $1.5bn energy and organic fertilizer that will cover Abuja, Niger, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Kano and generate: 300MW of electricity, 500,000 tonnes of organic fertilizer, 60,000,000 litres of oil from pyrolysis, create 10,000 jobs, 400 garbage collection trucks, various types of city sanitation equipment and deployment of one million waste bins.