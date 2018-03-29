Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter activities, says Catholic Archbishop

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, on Thursday, lashed out on the protocol team and other organisers that arranged the two-day visit to Lagos State by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari is expected to begin his two-day state visit to Lagos, on Thursday.

As a result, the state government declared Thursday a work-free day for its workers, in addition to traffic diversions and other unpleasant decisions for the sake of the presidential visit.

Archbishop Martins, in a statement by his Director of Social Communications, Msgr. Gabriel Osu, registered his displeasure with the organisers for fixing the visit on a Holy week.

“Obviously, the visit was deliberately planned to inflict pain and frustration on Christians that would participate in the Easter activities.”

He wondered why the president chose to visit Lagos on Holy Week when Christians would be deeply involved in the Holy Thursday and Good Friday celebrations.

“In view of the large Lagos population and clustered road networks, the closure of roads coupled with the ban of Okada on many routes will create a chaotic situation for commuters especially Christians that would love to take part in Easter activities.

“Those who would also love to welcome their President would be confused on whether to fulfil their religious obligations or go out to welcome the President.

“The organisers could have considered Christians in government and security services, who would be required to be at work to ensure a smooth, secure and safe visit of the President.

“In as much as the President has the right to visit any part of Nigeria in the course of his work, the timing should be sensitive to the situation of people, especially when it involves the fulfilment of the religious obligations which their faith requires of them.

Archbishop Martins thus appealed to security agencies to be mindful of the fact that people would be going to fulfil their religious obligations on holy Thursday and Friday, being the two days the President will spend in Lagos, and therefore not make things unduly difficult for them.