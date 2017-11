From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Journalists covering President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, had a herculean task perfuming their duties as they were barred from gaining access into the Executive Chambers of the state Government Houseby government media handlers.

This was when President Buhari was inspecting Ebonyi Show inside the Government House.

The journalists expressed their displeasure over the treatment to government officials and they were assured of improved collaboration during the remaining period of the president’s visit.

Details later…