The Sun News
Latest
19th August 2017 - Senate warns PenCom, CBB, ICPC nominees not to resume before confirmation
19th August 2017 - Saraki welcomes Buhari
19th August 2017 - Fayose, Ishaku, others pay tribute as Suntai laid to rest
19th August 2017 - Buhari meets Osinbajo, Service Chiefs
19th August 2017 - Kano agog on Buhari’s return
19th August 2017 - Buhari’s return will impact economy, security – Yari, Ganduje
19th August 2017 - Buhari Return: Supporters cause heavy traffic on Abuja
19th August 2017 - Abuja agog for Buhari arrival
19th August 2017 - Buhari arrives Abuja
19th August 2017 - Kalu excited over Buhari’s return
Home / Cover / Buhari’s return will impact economy, security – Yari, Ganduje

Buhari’s return will impact economy, security – Yari, Ganduje

— 19th August 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Governor of Zamfara State and Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdullazeez Yari, has said the return of President Muhammadu Buhari after over 100 days in office will impact positively on the economy and the security sector.

Yari who spoke to State House Correspondents on the tarmac of the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, said Nigerians will notice the difference between when he was away and when he is around.

According to him, despite the fact that the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, did a good job at coordinating affairs when his boss was away, there be clear difference when the head is around and takes decision.

Yari said, “This is the moment that Nigerians have been waiting for over 90 days. We as governors that paid him a visit what we saw the first time we reported to Nigerians, Nigerians will see for themselves. We pray to God to give the President good health and for him to continue to manage the economy for the benefit of Nigerians.”

On the impact of the economy, he said, “It will impact seriously because is just like a body when the head is cut off so the body will not make any meaningful achievement. The fact that he has a vibrant Vice President who can work effectively when he is not around does not mean you can compare the difference between when he is around and when the two of them are around. It will impact on the economy and it will impact on the security, it means so many things will change.”

The Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said, “Nigerians are happy and we are happy. We did say when we visited that he was doing better and will soon return. It will impact on the socio economic activities in the country because now that the number decision maker is now around. He and his deputy will take decision together and things will be done in a more quicker way. We will see improvement.”

On the impact on the economy, he said, “It impact on security there is no doubt about the because there are certain decision you know the Acting President will have to communicate him but now that he is coming back that would no longer be necessary.”

Some of those at the airport are National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mongunu, Senior Special Assistants on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Laolu Akande, the Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media, Lauretta Onochie, among others.

 

Post Views: 33
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Kabiyeze 19th August 2017 at 11:50 pm
    Reply

    Thanks to Charlie Boy and co of Our Mumu Don Too Much

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate warns PenCom, CBB, ICPC nominees not to resume before confirmation

— 19th August 2017

The Senate has advised the nominees into the headship of three Federal Government institutions whose names were recently announced not to resume work until their nominations are confirmed in accordance with the provision of the constitution and the establishment laws of the affected institutions. The nominees affected by the Senate directive are Alhaji Ali Usman…

  • Saraki welcomes Buhari

    — 19th August 2017

    …Says, “President”ll resume with greater vigour” Senate  President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki thanked God for the safe return and recovery of the President, and reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to continue…

  • Fayose, Ishaku, others pay tribute as Suntai laid to rest

    — 19th August 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The governors of Ekiti, Plateau, Gombe states and several other dignitaries joined  Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State  to pay their final tribute to the late former governor of  the state, Danbaba Danfulani Suntai, as he was laid to rest in his home town in Suntai. They paid their tributes, on…

  • Buhari meets Osinbajo, Service Chiefs

    — 19th August 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari who arrived the Presidential Villa after encountering mamoth crowd who lined the Airport Road on Abuja, went into a closed door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and service chiefs as well as heads of security agencies. Officials who had joined from the airport hoping to go…

  • Kano agog on Buhari’s return

    — 19th August 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano Residents of Kano State, on Saturday, exploded in joy and happiness following the return of President Muhammad Buhari from medical vacation in the United Kingdom. It was observed that majority of the residents were in high spirits while many others were spotted in clusters discussing his return and its future implications…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share