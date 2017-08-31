The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari’s return, God’s gift to Nigerians – Shehu Sani

Buhari’s return, God’s gift to Nigerians – Shehu Sani

— 31st August 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) has said that the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London after a successful medical treatment was a special gift from God to Nigerians.

In a statement, on Thursday, as part of his Sallah message to Kaduna people and Nigerians as a whole, Sen. Sani urged the people to put aside their differences and thank God for the good health condition of the President.

The statement was signed by the Senator’s Special Adviser on Media and special duties,  Abdulsamad Chima Amadi.

The statement read, “Senator Shehu Sani felicitates with the Muslim ummah in Kaduna Central, Kaduna State, Nigeria and the whole world on the occasion of the Eid-al-Kabir celebrations.

“Let us all forget our worries and thank Allah for the Recovery, Return and Resumption to duty of President Mohammadu Buhari which I see as Allah’s special Eid gift to Nigerians.

“Let us all remain steadfast in prayers for our country and leaders and also imbibe the principle of submission to the commands of Allah as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (SAW) who was willing to sacrifice his son in total obedience to the will of Allah.

“Let us use this season of charity, peacemaking and forgiveness to remember to fend for the poor and needy in line with Allah’s injunctions to be our brothers’ keeper.

“We take this opportunity to pray that our country will be covered with the blessings of Allah and that you and your loved ones may experience the fullness of joy, holiness, Hope and peace now and forever. May we all have a happy sallah”.

Post Views: 21
  1. susan 1st September 2017 at 1:44 am
    I believe so too, just cant imagine a Nigeria without PMB. May the good Lord continue to bless him. Remember what God puts in place no man can remove. God bless all good meaning Nigerians.

