The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - …Buhari’s outing embarrassing -PDP
1st May 2018 - America to return $500m looted funds –Trump
1st May 2018 - Edo interested in OAU sex-for-marks case –Obaseki
1st May 2018 - FG responsible for security lapses –Wike
1st May 2018 - Impeachment motion: More trouble for Edo senator
1st May 2018 - Blood of murdered Nigerians crying for vengeance – CAN president
1st May 2018 - Killings: Benue govt sues Miyetti Allah
1st May 2018 - Fidelity Bank records N20bn in PBT
1st May 2018 - IED’s worst trend of insecurity – Nwodo
1st May 2018 - Imo APC disowns Uzodinma
Home / Cover / Politics / …Buhari’s outing embarrassing -PDP
PDP

…Buhari’s outing embarrassing -PDP

— 1st May 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described  President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance at the meeting with United States (US)President Donald Trump as embarrassing.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said President Buhari  failed to project the country’s  economic interests before the American government and the world.

It noted that the US visit was just a photo-ops for President Buhari “in the White House in a bilateral session where President Trump was committed to marketing the US to the most populous black nation.”

The party said it was alarming that President Buhari failed to address the drop in the US purchase of  crude oil from Nigeria.

“Also President Buhari had no answers to President Trump’s stance that the US has not been investing substantially in Nigeria owing to unconducive economic climate under his administration, further confirming the stand of the PDP that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is running a moribund economy

“More disturbing is the revelation by President Trump that the US has been supporting Nigeria with the sum of $1 billion annually whereas President Buhari, in his script, announced that Nigeria received only $500 million last year.

“We had expected President Buhari, as the ‘African champion on anti-corruption’ to immediately respond to President Trump on the whereabouts of the shortfall of $500m.

“It is also inexcusable that President Buhari had no answers to the security situation of daily bloodletting and mass killings in Nigeria, which President Trump described as horrible. Instead, he restricted himself to his script, which was silent on the issue. By this, the American government has summarily indicted President Buhari’s government on its failure to ensure security of lives and property of citizens,” the PDP said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP

…Buhari’s outing embarrassing -PDP

— 1st May 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described  President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance at the meeting with United States (US)President Donald Trump as embarrassing. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said President Buhari  failed to project the country’s  economic interests before the American government and the world. It…

  • TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

    America to return $500m looted funds –Trump

    — 1st May 2018

    • Promises speedy release of aircraft Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC; Louis Iba President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump, has asked the Federal Government to dismantle obstacles that hinders free trade – movement of goods and services – between the two countries. Trump, who spoke at a joint press conference with visiting…

  • Edo interested in OAU sex-for-marks case –Obaseki

    — 1st May 2018

    •Urges stakeholders on vaccination Tony Osauzo, Benin Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has saluted Miss Monica Osagie, for her courage in the ongoing investigation of the alleged sexual harassment by Prof. Richard Akindele, in a sex-for-marks scandal. The governor urged the university authorities to ensure painstaking and thorough investigation of Osagie’s allegation and serve justice…

  • FG responsible for security lapses –Wike

    — 1st May 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has attributed the security lapses in the country to alleged political interference by the Federal Government in the operations of security agencies.  Wike spoke yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the participants of Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 Study Group Three, from the National Institute of Policy and…

  • NIWA

    Impeachment motion: More trouble for Edo senator

    — 1st May 2018

    • Anti-Urhoghide protest in Benin as Assembly passes vote of confidence in Buhari Tony Osauzo; Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Edo State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and, also, assured that the people of the state will continue to support his transformation agenda for Nigeria. The House also condemned…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share