– The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2018 - Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency
17th September 2018 - Osun Guber: Monarch calls for violence-free poll, all-inclusive government
17th September 2018 - NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector
17th September 2018 - NRM threatens legal action against INEC over exclusion of candidate
17th September 2018 - Bale says Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo
17th September 2018 - Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards
17th September 2018 - ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’
17th September 2018 - African elite must foster political culture to overcome democratic challenge – Prof. Sesay
17th September 2018 - 2019: Lamido appears before  Southern/Middle Belt leaders
17th September 2018 - Zainab Ahmed resumes duty as Supervising Minister of Finance
Home / National / Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency
SOKOTO

Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency

— 17th September 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Yusuf Yabo, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yabo, while addressing thousands of his supporters drawn across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, also pledged to support Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential aspiration.

Yabo, who was a vocal voice against President Muhammadu Buhari’s critics, said he decided to join the PDP, following the failure of the President to deliver his electoral promises to Nigerians.

He also explained that despite working hard for President Buhari’s election in 2015, the APC leadership failed to honour the merger agreement reached with a former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wamakko, with the defunct CPC members since 2015.

READ ALSO: ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’

Yabo’s words, “My resolve to join the PDP is because of the failure of Buhari to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians especially in the area of provision of security.

“I was one of his political foot soldiers and close allies in the past years but he cannot even recognised me now.

“Also, the ruling APC also failed to honour the merger agreement reached with Sen. Aliyu Wamakko with defunct CPC members since 2015.

“We hereby resolved not to show any trust towards Sen. Wamakko as the APC leader in Sokoto State due to his penchant for betraying his associates,” he stated.

The former APC chieftain, however, regretted that the ruling party had brought only hardship and suffering to Nigerians rather than the change it promised to the electorate.

He denied any move to contest for the PDP governorship ticket, saying there was no plan to do so.

Yabo, to this end, pledged to mobilise people across the state, in order to ensure achievement of Tambuwal’s presidential aspiration in 2019, as well as the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Hon. Manir Dan Iya.

Yabo continued, “On behalf of APC members, especially the defunct CPC executive members and their supporters across the 23 local government areas, we hereby endorse the presidential aspiration of Governor Tambuwal and Hon. Manir Dan Iya as our governorship candidate in Sokoto State in 2019 polls,” Yabo added.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SOKOTO

Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency

— 17th September 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Yusuf Yabo, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Yabo, while addressing thousands of his supporters drawn across the 23 Local Government Areas of the…

  • NCDMB

    NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector

    — 17th September 2018

    To ensure that issues bordering on infractions in the oil and gas sector are quickly resolved, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have concluded plans for better collaboration. Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, announced the plans when the management of the Board paid…

  • explosions

    Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards

    — 17th September 2018

    Chiamaka Ajeamo Following rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), has called for the stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country. A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of…

  • POULTRY PRODUCTS

    ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’

    — 17th September 2018

    Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Government, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had in 2003 banned the importation of poultry products including turkey and chicken. While the ban has been in effect for more than a decade, its enforcement, however, has been viewed by some stakeholders in the poultry industry as largely ineffective as these products are…

  • LAMIDO

    2019: Lamido appears before  Southern/Middle Belt leaders

    — 17th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido, is the fourth presidential aspirants to field questions on his plans from members of Southern and Middle Belt Forum, led by Chief Edwin Clark. Eminent leaders at the meeting included Pan-Niger Delta Forum leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, President-General of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]