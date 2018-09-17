Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Yusuf Yabo, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yabo, while addressing thousands of his supporters drawn across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, also pledged to support Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential aspiration.

Yabo, who was a vocal voice against President Muhammadu Buhari’s critics, said he decided to join the PDP, following the failure of the President to deliver his electoral promises to Nigerians.

He also explained that despite working hard for President Buhari’s election in 2015, the APC leadership failed to honour the merger agreement reached with a former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wamakko, with the defunct CPC members since 2015.

Yabo’s words, “My resolve to join the PDP is because of the failure of Buhari to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians especially in the area of provision of security.

“I was one of his political foot soldiers and close allies in the past years but he cannot even recognised me now.

“Also, the ruling APC also failed to honour the merger agreement reached with Sen. Aliyu Wamakko with defunct CPC members since 2015.

“We hereby resolved not to show any trust towards Sen. Wamakko as the APC leader in Sokoto State due to his penchant for betraying his associates,” he stated.

The former APC chieftain, however, regretted that the ruling party had brought only hardship and suffering to Nigerians rather than the change it promised to the electorate.

He denied any move to contest for the PDP governorship ticket, saying there was no plan to do so.

Yabo, to this end, pledged to mobilise people across the state, in order to ensure achievement of Tambuwal’s presidential aspiration in 2019, as well as the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Hon. Manir Dan Iya.

Yabo continued, “On behalf of APC members, especially the defunct CPC executive members and their supporters across the 23 local government areas, we hereby endorse the presidential aspiration of Governor Tambuwal and Hon. Manir Dan Iya as our governorship candidate in Sokoto State in 2019 polls,” Yabo added.