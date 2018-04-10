Buhari’s intention to recontest’ll stall governance, says APDA

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed his intention to seek re-election come 2019, the Advanced People’s Democratic Party (APDA), said the decision would further increase the hardship biting Nigerians as elected officials would no longer focus on governance anymore but invest time and resources in the electoral process.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, National Spokesman of APDA, Tosin Adeyanju, said President Buhari should mandate his appointees to squarely focus on governance in order to deliver the dividends of democracy insisting that governance is a continuous process.

Adeyanju also said that the president has not breached the electoral law insisting that politicians from other platforms had already made known their intentions long before this time.

“The speculation of whether or not he will contest has been put to rest. And it has set the stage for political gladiators to enter the race and contest in their different political parties,”