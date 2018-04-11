Buhari’s intention, sign of APC’s demise, says ADP

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election would lead to the demise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that President Buhari, from all indications, has performed abysmally which Nigerians would not even bother to vote for him.

In a statement signed by the party’s Director of media, Kayode Jacobs, the party’s National Chairman, Yabagi Sani, urged Nigerians to resist another four years of hardship by voting him out.

He also added that though his decision does not affect his party as they were battle-ready to take over the presidency come 2019

Sani further said that, “If the man truly have the interest of the nation at heart, he should not have succumbed to pressure to subject himself and the entire nation to another moments of fearful anxiety.

“Now that we know where the APC is heading, our duty is to mobilise Nigerians to more than ever before and obtain their Permament Votets Cards (PVCs) and come out to vote out hardship, wanton killings, and unemployment which another four years of PMB represents.

“We will double our efforts at ADP to provide a credible alternative that will have the age, vitality, character and know-how to take Nigeria out of the woods.

“We have no doubts that PMB’s declaration is the final revelation of the impending demise of APC,” Yabagi Sani concluded.