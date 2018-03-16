The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - Buhari’s govt’ll end Boko Haram, herdsmen activities –Kalu
16th March 2018 - OPS, NBA reject Ambode’s 50% review of LUC
16th March 2018 - Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today
16th March 2018 - CBN to hold 1st MPC meeting in April –Emefiele
16th March 2018 - Aero Contractors flight makes emergency landing at Sokoto airport 
16th March 2018 - CBN, banks, meet on 7.6m 2018 customer target
16th March 2018 - Mysterious Lagos fire destroys warehouse, N1bn goods
16th March 2018 - In Benue, inferno leaves family of 9 homeless, bankrupt
16th March 2018 - US slaps sanctions on Russia for election meddling, cyber attacks
16th March 2018 - Cameroon’s leader holds first cabinet meeting since 2015
Home / Cover / Politics / Buhari’s govt’ll end Boko Haram, herdsmen activities –Kalu

Buhari’s govt’ll end Boko Haram, herdsmen activities –Kalu

— 16th March 2018

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said Buhari’s  administration is doing a lot to see that activities of Boko Haram and herdsmen become history.

Kalu stated this in his country home at Igbere, Abia state, after a meeting of All progressive Congress (APC) representatives.

Kalu said (late former President Umaru Musa) Yar’Adua had wanted to address the issue of Boko Haram but could  not  and called on  President Muhammadu Buhari to give a realistic strategy on how the insurgency problem would be solved.

He explained that when he was Abia governor, the state was not safe and that he brought a strategy, sat down with Abia people, the Nigeria Police, the community  and everybody and they fought and stopped armed robbers who terrorised the state. They ran away and the state became a safe place to stay, he said.

“I know president Buhari will do it. President Buhari is a military General; he understands war, he want to reassess the situation by himself as a commander, as you can understand that fighting Boko Haram and herdsmen is like war,” Kalu said.

He explained that Nigerians have been living with  herders for a long time and there was no trouble unlike what obtains presently.

“What is going on, today, is politically motivated. I was born and brought up in Aba, I know Ama Hausa, the home of northerners. If you go to Kano, you see Sabon Gari, the home of the people who went there.

“The question is; ‘what has gone wrong?’ That is the fundamental question we should be asking.

“What is happening today is sabotage of the democratic process. We are calling on those perpetrating them to stop or the long arm of the law will soon get hold on them,” said Kalu.

Earlier, after a meeting of representatives of the 17 local government areas in the state, to  re-assess themselves on  what they to do concerning the future of APC in the state, Kalu told newsmen that the meeting was organised to ensure that APC is strong enough to win elections in the state and also, at the centre.

“Not only for  Abia members who will contest, but also, for the president,” whom he said has been promised 75 percent South East votes. He said their assessment shows that APC is in order and on course,  to give PDP a run for its money in the election.

“We want people to put away rigging,  rigging will end in  2019. What happened in Anambra (State) was by legitimate vote. If it is by writing, APC would have won but the president said, ‘no, allow whoever wins to win the election.’

“The PDP machinery of rigging is dead on arrival in 2018. What parties need to do is to go and work for the people to earn their votes,” the former governor said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari’s govt’ll end Boko Haram, herdsmen activities –Kalu

— 16th March 2018

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said Buhari’s  administration is doing a lot to see that activities of Boko Haram and herdsmen become history. Kalu stated this in his country home at Igbere, Abia state, after a meeting of All progressive Congress (APC) representatives. Kalu said (late former President Umaru…

  • OPS, NBA reject Ambode’s 50% review of LUC

    — 16th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector (OPS), yesterday, rejected the 50 per cent reduction on the Land Use Act announced by the Lagos State government. Reacting on the policy review by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Thursday, the OPS said though the measure was   commendable, it however, amounted to scratching the issue on the surface since…

  • Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today

    — 16th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu  The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, will today at the Energie Platform Lecture Series share his thoughts on the progress made so far on the Joint Venture (JV) cash call the country exited last year.  The Minister will be speaking on the theme titled, “The Role of PIGB in…

  • CBN to hold 1st MPC meeting in April –Emefiele

    — 16th March 2018

    Uche Usim Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, gave an indication of delaying the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting till April after the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive resolved the issue of nominations for its MPC. Emefiele said the meeting scheduled for March 19-20 would be delayed by…

  • Aero Contractors flight makes emergency landing at Sokoto airport 

    — 16th March 2018

    Louis Ibah An Aero Contractors Boeing 737-500 aircraft that took off from Sokoto to Abuja on Wednesday made an air return back to the Sokoto airport due to technical fault noticed by the pilot mid-way in the course of the flight. Spokesman for Aero Contractors, Mr. Simon Tumba, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share