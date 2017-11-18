Buhari’s govt lacks political will to fight corruption, says Falana

By Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, declared that despite its touted war against corruption, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration lacked the political will to tackle corruption in Nigeria.

He equally urged the National Assembly to revisit the recent approval of $5.5bn loan request it granted the executive, insisting there was enough fund available in the country to execute the 2018 proposed budget.

According to him, the Buhari administration was scratching the corruption issue on the surface and challenged the Federal Government to go after persons who have allegedly looted the country to recover the humongous loot in their possession.

Falana spoke at the 78th International Students Day organised by the Ogun State government in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, with the theme: “Restructuring, Pros and Cons: The Place of the Nigerian Youth”.

The legal luminary said: “I am sure you are following the anti corruption war being prosecuted by Muhammadu Buhari administration. Men and women are involved, Christians and Muslims are involved and those who believe in traditional religions are also involved. One person has been charged for collecting N4.7b from former President Jonathan for spiritual consultation, the point I am making is that government still lacks the political will, the war now is just a tip of the real iceberg, there are still money to be recovered.

Falana, however, tasked the youth on the need to be ruled by knowledge, rather than ignorance. While warning the youth not to join groups or individuals calling for the break up of Nigeria, he admonished them to join campaign for the implementation of literacy and child rights laws. He also urged them to lead the campaign for the establishment of the Education Bank as enacted by law in 1993, to provide fund for indigent students.

He lamented the state and standard of education in the Southwest, noting that the zone was lagging behind. “The education we are celebrating, look at where we are in the South West? The last WAEC, NECO and JAMB results, no state in South West was in the top 10 and that for me is a shame, we need to go back to where we are coming from and where we got it wrong. “Education is no longer our forte in the Southwest. It is a shame that some lawmakers cannot express themselves. Out of the House of Reps members from Lagos State, only Gbajabiamila speaks and makes contributions.