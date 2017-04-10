The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari’s foreign trips yielding results –Presidency

Buhari’s foreign trips yielding results –Presidency

— 10th April 2017

The Presidency has said the recent global tours of President Muhammadu Buhari have started manifesting positively both in the economy and national security of the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said this, in Abuja, yesterday. 

He said such visits had started attracting investors and enhancing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country.

The minister said the trips were aimed at re-launching Nigeria in the mind of countries that hitherto distrusted it by rebuilding its image and restoring its past glory.

“You have to look at it from the point of view of where the country was when the president took over; we had existential security challenges with Boko Haram occupying some territories.

“We had rampant corruption and the oil price crashing, so his outreach to the rest of the world was to get the international community to buy into the priorities of the government.

“He identified security as one of it, and, on security, you will recall that a number of our traditional allies in the western world stopped cooperating with Nigeria militarily.”

Onyeama said some countries had stopped providing weaponry and pulled out advisers from Nigeria while troops engaged in mutiny before the Buhari administration.

He said that in the area of security the president sought to allay the fears of other countries and get them back on board to support government’s security initiatives against Boko Haram.

“On the governance and anti-corruption side, you will also recall large amounts of money stashed away, and a lot of them in the western world.

“So those visits were used to get those foreign countries to buy into the anti-corruption initiative and drive of the government and to help in the restitution of the stolen funds into the country.”

The minister noted that Nigerian faced real economic challenges with the dramatic crash in oil prices which needed urgent attention.

He said that the president’s drive in that context was the diversification of the economy and the promotion of foreign direct investment.

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Kabiyeze 10th April 2017 at 6:19 am
    Reply

    It is like PMB has bought over Sun Newspaper. Sun is now OTIMKPU PMB. Is it because Orji is being tried by EFCC? If so, it then means that Orji Uzor Kalu is pleading guilty indirectly indirectly. Is that why he joined APC to stave off the EFCC hook. Unlike Fani Kayode, Orji is the opposite. He can sell his people to get off EFCC hook.

Latest

Borno to evacuate 78,000 IDPs from Cameroon

— 10th April 2017

Borno Government has said it plans to evacuate 78,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Cameroon. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected IDPs fled to Cameroon at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency in the state. The IDPs had, a week ago, urged the state government to facilitate their return home or they will trek…

  • Buhari to meet African maritime administrators

    — 10th April 2017

    President Mummadu Buhari will on April 20 meet African maritime leaders under the aegis of Association of African Maritime Administration (AAMA), to brainstorm on ways in which Africa can come together to maximize the economic opportunities of the continent’s large ocean. The meeting would be part of the third edition of AAMA conference being organised…

  • Customs warns against rice smuggling via FTZs

    — 10th April 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (retd), has warned operators of Free Trade Zones (FTZ), to avoid making their domains a conduit for rice smugglers. He spoke at the weekend in Abuja through the Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, saying desperate smugglers would latch on any…

  • Edo North celebrates first rain, as Oba of Benin visits

    — 10th April 2017

    The visit of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to Edo North senatorial district, last Saturday, coincided with the first rain of the year in the area. The Benin monarch had embarked on his first official visit to the area in continuation of his ‘thank-you-tour,’ to enable him appreciate traditional rulers in the senatorial district, for…

  • Lagos: Outrage as one dies in Otodo Gbame demolition

    — 10th April 2017

    • It’s to forestall future environmental disaster By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi A resident of Otodo Gbame,  a waterfront fishing community in the Lekki area of Lagos, Daniel Aya, was allegedly shot dead during a demolition by a Task Force from the state’s Ministry of Environment, yesterday. Another resident, Monday Idowu, had a blood-soaked white cloth shielding…

