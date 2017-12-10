The Sun News
Latest
10th December 2017 - Buhari’s economic policies yielding positive results – Osinbajo
10th December 2017 - Nigeria must create 4m jobs annually to ensure growth – Ambode 
10th December 2017 - Only Buhari can hand over to Igbo in 2023 — ACF scribe
10th December 2017 - Secondus emerges new PDP chairman
10th December 2017 - Happiness ministry : We are not happy – Imo people
10th December 2017 - Our ordeals with SARS operatives
10th December 2017 - Lady dies in abortion bid
10th December 2017 - Journey of death : Libya returnees narrate hell-on-earth experiences
10th December 2017 - Rochas Okorocha : A Governor and his Happiness
10th December 2017 - Election of new excos followed due process, disregard nullification rumour –Lagos Ohanaeze
Home / National / Buhari’s economic policies yielding positive results – Osinbajo

Buhari’s economic policies yielding positive results – Osinbajo

— 10th December 2017

From Obinna

Odogwu, Abakaliki

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said that the Federal Government’s economic policies on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) targeted at encouraging entrepreneurship and creating jobs were yielding the desired results.

  He explained that thousands of jobs had been created while small-scale businesses had reasonably expanded through the soft loans granted to both intending business owners and existing ones by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

  Osinbajo stated this in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, during the flag off of the disbursement of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) loan to beneficiaries at the International Conference Centre, Abakaliki.

  The Vice-President, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Mr Tola Johnson, said the Federal Government has realised the value which small businesses add to the economy and therefore made soft loans available for about one million persons to encourage them to grow and create jobs.

  He, however, lamented that there were pockets of challenges hindering the expected success of MSMEs in the country hence, the creation of MSMEs Clinics.

  “As a result of the MSME’s Clinics, we have seen and engaged over 362,000 MSMEs nationwide. These MSMEs come out to tell us what their problems are.

  “Out of these 362,000 small businesses, 179,000 of them came with problems. We have not solved all the issues. We have solved the problems of 107,000 businesses. And you will agree with me that, that is a pass mark anywhere in the world,” he said.

  Earlier in his speech, the Executive Director, Micro Enterprise Directorate in the Bank of Industry, Abuja, Mrs Toyin Adenyi, explained that the idea of GEEP was hatched because “over 80 per cent of micro enterprises cite lack of access to affordable credit as a major barrier to business growth.”

  Adenyi, who was represented by the Regional Manager (South East), Bank of Industry, Mr Osah Obaro, explained that the GEEP intervention provides non-interest loans of up to N100,000 to qualified Nigerians in four target segments namely – markets, women and traders, artisans, youths and farmers.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari’s economic policies yielding positive results – Osinbajo

— 10th December 2017

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said that the Federal Government’s economic policies on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) targeted at encouraging entrepreneurship and creating jobs were yielding the desired results.   He explained that thousands of jobs had been created while small-scale businesses had reasonably expanded through the soft loans granted…

  • Nigeria must create 4m jobs annually to ensure growth – Ambode 

    — 10th December 2017

    Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has stated that for Nigeria to meet its growth ambitions and achieve full economic potential, concerted efforts must be made to create at least four million jobs annually and as well jettison policies that stifle development.   Speaking yesterday at the opening session of the 9th Annual Bankers’ Committee Retreat…

  • Only Buhari can hand over to Igbo in 2023 — ACF scribe

    — 10th December 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Following a declaration by Ohanaeze Ndigbo that Igbo would only support a presidential candidate that would spend four years in office from 2019 and allow them to take a shot at the presidency in 2023, Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has said that the comment was…

  • Secondus emerges new PDP chairman

    — 10th December 2017

    From Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Prince Uche Secondus this morning emerged the new national chairman of Nigeria’s  opposition Peoples Democratic Party( PDP). He polled a total of 2000 votes to defeat his closest rival , Professor Tunde Adeniran, who scored 230 votes. Former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, came a distant…

  • Happiness ministry : We are not happy – Imo people

    — 10th December 2017

    From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri Right from 2011 when Imo State Governor Ethelbert Anayo Okorocha was elected as the Number One citizen of the state, he has remained in the eye of the storm, both in the state and the country, because of his unorthodox style of administration, which has to do largely with his policies…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share