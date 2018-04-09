Buhari’s declaration, patriotic response, says Okorocha

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has described President Mohammad Buhari’s declaration of interest to contest for a second term in office as ‘a patriotic response to the clarion call of the people’ .

Governor Okorocha noted also that the declaration of the President to go for second term in office would also go a long way to reduce the noise of the opposition and take care of the idiosyncrasies of certain elements in the system.

Governor Okorocha said this in a release he issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

He maintained that the President has done well to deserve a second term, and added that those who had wanted to blackmail him from going for another term “can now find other meaningful things to keep themselves busy with.”

The governor expressed optimism that the President would largely garner more votes in 2019 than he had done in 2015 because most Nigerians, including people of the South-East have seen that he meant well for the nation and her citizenry.

The statement further noted, “The APC has no apology to make because it has done wonderfully well considering the magnitude of the rot it met on ground in 2015 and noted that the antenna of the opposition in the Country will finally be lowered when the campaigns begin and the Party will be showing Nigerians its achievements in the States under its control and at the federal level”

Governor Okorocha also asserted that “When a Political Party had admitted that the government it ran was a huge failure and then apologised, such scenario goes with restitution and not with reward.”

He, therefore, urged APC members across the nation to close ranks for the Victory of the Party at all levels in 2019.