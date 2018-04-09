The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Buhari’s declaration, patriotic response, says Okorocha
9th April 2018 - Ogun 2019: I’ll declare my guber intention soon – Kashamu
9th April 2018 - Six killed as cultists, OPC members clash in Ogun
9th April 2018 - APC grants resignation waivers to top national, state officials
9th April 2018 - FG to achieve Universal Health Coverage target by 2025
9th April 2018 - AAUA students ground Akure, protest hike in tuition
9th April 2018 - Buhari 2019: God has answered our prayers – PDP scribe
9th April 2018 - Customs generates N4b in Kano, Jigawa borders
9th April 2018 - Journalist petitions Police over threat to life by Gov Bello’s Chief of Staff
9th April 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari seeks waivers to allow Oyegun, others re-contest
Home / National / Buhari’s declaration, patriotic response, says Okorocha
DECLARATION Okorocha

Buhari’s declaration, patriotic response, says Okorocha

— 9th April 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum,  Rochas Okorocha, has described President Mohammad Buhari’s declaration of interest to contest for a second term in office as ‘a patriotic response to the clarion call of the people’ .

Governor Okorocha noted also that the declaration of the President to go for second term in office would also go a long way to reduce the noise of the opposition and take care of the idiosyncrasies of certain elements in the system.

Governor Okorocha said this in a release he issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

He maintained that the President has done well to deserve a second term, and added that those who had wanted to blackmail him from going for another term “can now find other meaningful things to keep themselves busy with.”

The governor expressed optimism that the President would largely garner more votes in 2019 than he had done in 2015 because most Nigerians, including people of the South-East have seen that he meant well for the nation and her citizenry.

The statement further noted, “The  APC has no apology to make because it has done wonderfully well considering the magnitude of the rot it met on ground in 2015 and noted that the antenna of the opposition in the Country will finally be lowered when the campaigns begin and the Party will be showing Nigerians its achievements in the States under its control and at the federal level”

Governor Okorocha also asserted that “When a Political Party had admitted that the government it ran was a huge failure and then apologised, such scenario goes with restitution and not with reward.”

He, therefore, urged APC members across the nation to close ranks for the Victory of the Party at all levels in 2019.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DECLARATION Okorocha

Buhari’s declaration, patriotic response, says Okorocha

— 9th April 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum,  Rochas Okorocha, has described President Mohammad Buhari’s declaration of interest to contest for a second term in office as ‘a patriotic response to the clarion call of the people’ . Governor Okorocha noted also that the declaration of the President to go…

  • KASHAMU intention

    Ogun 2019: I’ll declare my guber intention soon – Kashamu

    — 9th April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Buruji Kasahamu, has said he would officially declare his  gubernatorial aspiration to govern Ogun State ‘very soon’. Sen. Kashamu, who declared that it was the turn of his senatorial district to produce the next governor of the state, expressed confidence that…

  • CULTISTS Ogun

    Six killed as cultists, OPC members clash in Ogun

    — 9th April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta At least six persons, including a policeman, were reportedly killed, between Sunday and Monday, in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, when suspected cult members clashed with members of the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC). Several persons were equally reported to have sustained injuries in the fracas. Daily Sun learnt that the clash occurred during a…

  • APC resignation WAIVERS Oyegun

    APC grants resignation waivers to top national, state officials

    — 9th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday granted resignation waivers to the National Working Committee (NWC) and other executive officers of the party at state and ward levels in order to remain in office and re-contest. The APC constitution had stipulated that any officer wishing to re-contest a…

  • EHINARE UNIVERSAL

    FG to achieve Universal Health Coverage target by 2025

    — 9th April 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Ministry of Health has commenced arrangements to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2025, by committing to institute mandatory contributory health insurance scheme for all persons who earn an income, whether formal or Informal, and a fund to cover the vulnerable. Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share