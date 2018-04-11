Buhari’s declaration: It’s time for Igbo re-alignment with centre –Ikedife

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Anambra State have received the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second tenure with excitement.

One of them, who was running mate to Dr. Tony Nwoye in the 2017 Anambra governorship election, Mr. Dozie Ikedife (jnr), said in Nnewi, yesterday, that he was excited that Buhari finally agreed to seek re-election in 2019.

Ikedife (jnr) said it is an opportunity for Igbo to re-align with government at the centre to achieve their expectations as far as Nigerian project is concerned. He said the South East would give President Buhari more support now than ever before, without sentiment “considering what he has done for the Igbo and what he will still do to show he cares for them.”

He regretted that the Igbo gave 99 per cent support to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration “and had nothing to show for it” while President Buhari, who the Igbo had not supported en masse in the first instance, had done more for the Igbo nation.

He explained that just recently, Anambra State had been classified as one of the oil producing states in Nigeria by the Federal Government, through the instrumentality of Dr Nwoye who passed a motion to that effect in the House of Representatives.

With this, he said, more revenues to the state and job opportunities would follow.