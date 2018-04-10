The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Buhari’s declaration healthy for Nigeria, says Gov. Lalong
10th April 2018 - Security: We’ve degraded Badoo group in Lagos – CP
10th April 2018 - Tanko Yakasai to Buhari: Prepare for tough contest in 2109
10th April 2018 - Council targets 50,117 children for polio immunisation
10th April 2018 - Buhari’s intention to recontest’ll stall governance, says APDA
10th April 2018 - 2019: Masari lauds Buhari over decision
10th April 2018 - Lalong assures tourists of adequate security in Plateau
10th April 2018 - UNILORIN dept. seeks land for large scale farming
10th April 2018 - Aisha Buhari plans to replicate Qatar’s multi-speciality hospital in Nigeria
10th April 2018 - Gaidam approves N671m gratuity to Yobe retirees
Home / National / Buhari’s declaration healthy for Nigeria, says Gov. Lalong
HEALTHY Lalong

Buhari’s declaration healthy for Nigeria, says Gov. Lalong

— 10th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has described the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 Presidential election under the banner of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as ‘a healthy development for Plateau people and Nigerians’.

He said the declaration at the APC NEC meeting was a welcome development which will consolidates on the total victory of the party during the next year general elections.

Lalong, in a statement, on Tuesday, signed by Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, said the declaration was an indication of the President’s firm belief in democracy and the rule of law.

He noted that the President has demonstrated that he is willing to submit himself to democratic processes and the will of many Nigerians who have been clamouring for his declaration rather than touring the line and wishes of few individuals.

“The President made it clear that his declaration is as a result of a popular clamour by Nigerians thereby reinforcing his belief in listening and rendering service to the majority of Nigerians.”

The Governor who reaffirmed his support by endorsing the declaration of President Buhari to run the presidential election next year assured him that Plateau people will queue behind him during the polls.

“For us, the declaration of the President is a positive response to our wishes and affirmation that the president is a listening leader who is committed to doing what is right in the best interest of the public.”

Lalong, who was chairman of technical committee on repositioning the ruling APC, said the committee has submitted its report which was in the best interest of all people in the party.

He assured that there is absolute peace in the APC and everybody’s interest was considered in the recommendation submitted by the technical committee which was unanimously voted and adopted by all.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Yakubu Dati, stressed that the healthy development was not surprising to Lalong as he was among the first set of governors to call on the president to seek re-election due to his firm commitment on the fight against corruption, insecurity and his desire to make Nigeria a hub of economic prosperity.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HEALTHY Lalong

Buhari’s declaration healthy for Nigeria, says Gov. Lalong

— 10th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has described the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 Presidential election under the banner of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as ‘a healthy development for Plateau people and Nigerians’. He said the declaration at the APC NEC meeting was a welcome development…

  • BADOO security

    Security: We’ve degraded Badoo group in Lagos – CP

    — 10th April 2018

    Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal on Monday said the activities of the dreaded Badoo Cult Group hitherto prevalent in Ikorodu axis of the State as well as militancy especially along the riverine communities have been degraded in the State. Speaking at the inaugural edition of the Lagos State Security Summit held at…

  • CONTEST 2019

    Tanko Yakasai to Buhari: Prepare for tough contest in 2109

    — 10th April 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has urged President Muhammad Buhari to get prepared for a tough race come 2019, insisting that the mood of ordinary Nigerians towards him has considerably changed from what it was in 2015. Yakasai, a Second Republic Presidential Adviser, was reacting to President Buhari’s declaration to seek re-…

  • Council targets 50,117 children for polio immunisation

    — 10th April 2018

    NAN Zango Local Government Area in Katsina State says it has targeted 50, 117 children aged between 0 and 49 months for the forthcoming Immunisation Plus Days in the area. The Acting Director of Primary Health Care of the local government, Hajiya Hafsat Ahmed, disclosed this in an interview with NAN, in Zango, on Tuesday….

  • GOVERNANCE APDA

    Buhari’s intention to recontest’ll stall governance, says APDA

    — 10th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed his intention to seek re-election come 2019, the Advanced People’s Democratic Party (APDA), said the decision would further increase the hardship biting Nigerians as elected officials would no longer focus on governance anymore but invest time and resources in the electoral process. In an exclusive…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share