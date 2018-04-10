Buhari’s declaration healthy for Nigeria, says Gov. Lalong

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has described the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 Presidential election under the banner of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as ‘a healthy development for Plateau people and Nigerians’.

He said the declaration at the APC NEC meeting was a welcome development which will consolidates on the total victory of the party during the next year general elections.

Lalong, in a statement, on Tuesday, signed by Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, said the declaration was an indication of the President’s firm belief in democracy and the rule of law.

He noted that the President has demonstrated that he is willing to submit himself to democratic processes and the will of many Nigerians who have been clamouring for his declaration rather than touring the line and wishes of few individuals.

“The President made it clear that his declaration is as a result of a popular clamour by Nigerians thereby reinforcing his belief in listening and rendering service to the majority of Nigerians.”

The Governor who reaffirmed his support by endorsing the declaration of President Buhari to run the presidential election next year assured him that Plateau people will queue behind him during the polls.

“For us, the declaration of the President is a positive response to our wishes and affirmation that the president is a listening leader who is committed to doing what is right in the best interest of the public.”

Lalong, who was chairman of technical committee on repositioning the ruling APC, said the committee has submitted its report which was in the best interest of all people in the party.

He assured that there is absolute peace in the APC and everybody’s interest was considered in the recommendation submitted by the technical committee which was unanimously voted and adopted by all.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Yakubu Dati, stressed that the healthy development was not surprising to Lalong as he was among the first set of governors to call on the president to seek re-election due to his firm commitment on the fight against corruption, insecurity and his desire to make Nigeria a hub of economic prosperity.