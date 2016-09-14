The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
14th September 2016 - How NMRC can reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit
14th September 2016 - Recession: 19,000 public sector jobs lost in 6 months
14th September 2016 - KEDCO laments loss of N108m assets to vandals
14th September 2016 - NACCIMA urges FG to reconsider forex disbursement directive
14th September 2016 - How tek firms can cut cost with biofuels
14th September 2016 - Russia 2018: Zambia appoints new coach for Nigeria tie
14th September 2016 - We’re processing Rohr’s work permit –NFF
14th September 2016 - Gov Jibrilla to complete Yola stadium in 18 months
14th September 2016 - If Buhari fails, we’ve all failed –Alao
14th September 2016 - Buhari’s ‘change begins with me’
Home / Opinion / Buhari’s ‘change begins with me’
buhari

Buhari’s ‘change begins with me’

— 14th September 2016

By Ehi Ekhator

Few days ago, notwithstanding the non-verbal communication of frustration by the President, he approached Nigerians to begin the change, which he (Buhari) promised the country.
This is coming barely a month in the wake of propelling the same oppressive law that placed him in the world map as a dictator when he initially ruled. He relaunched “war against indiscipline” which led to the brutality and unjust treatment of Nigerians between 1983 and 1985
Haven’t failed in that, he raised a bill asking the National Assembly to give him control so he could change the economy over night. Another move that has been turned down or might be turned down by the legislators who think that such power could make the National Assembly unable to fulfill its duties.
On September 16, 2016, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and the Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Garba Abari, put forth a statement preparing Nigerians to “entrench the values of accountability, integrity and positive attitudinal change” an objective the government intended to achieve through a campaign called “Change begins with me”
This sudden move has demonstrated the point that President Buhari is incredibly confounded. It demonstrates that the President as well as his administration (including his ministers) are all busy with what to say so as to persuade Nigerians that they are competent. Change starts with me? Truly?
If anyone should launch that crusade, it should be the idea of Nigerians asking the government to start the change. Everyone wants leadership by example.
According to Lai Mohammed on the said campaign: “About three to five years back now, the role models in the society were people of doubtful character. Money was worshipped; nobody cared where and how one got the money; these were the misplaced value that we are tackling now.”
In an attempt to shift blames the Information Minister added: that what was wrong with Nigeria was not limited to the elite, the political class and the civil service. If we desire that change, he argued, it must address all the issues and target every strata of the society.”
Then, Abari added: “The fight against corruption must not begin with the government; people must be in the vanguard of fighting corruption. He added that “our schools, roads, hospitals should have been better than what they are now, but corruption has stalled their development.
Nigeria’s problems have an inseparable tie to the political elites. What this administration declined to account for  was the responses of Nigerians, including the supporters of the current administration.
The question: Who did the government award the inflated contracts of the schools, roads and hospitals to?
Mr. Abari is interested in a woman who uses chemical to forcefully ripen banana and a petrol attendant who alleged not to have change when he could not advise his boss, Buhari on how much he has tied to his Presidential fleet.
The President reportedly has about 10 planes in the presidential fleet worth millions of dollars and if sold would save the country a fortune to address the current economic challenges.
Addressing the people during the launch of the campaign on September 9, President Buhari said, “Our citizens must realise that the change they want to see begins with them, and that personal and social reforms are not a theoretic exercise. If you have not seen the change in you, you cannot see it in others or even the larger society.
“The campaign we are about to launch today is all about the need for us to see change, not merely in terms of our economic, social progress but in terms of our personal behaviour on how we conduct ourselves, engage our neighbours, friends and generally how we relate with the larger society in a positive and definitive way and manner that promotes our common good and common destiny, change at home, change in work place, change at traffic junction, change at traffic lights, etc.”
When Buhari came into power, it was speculated that the President was planning selling some aircrafts in the Presidential fleet. But his aides quickly debunked the speculation, stressing that the President would make a public announcement if such move would be taken.
According to one statement, one of the Presidential aides said “If anything like that was being contemplated, the presidency would issue a statement through its official channels to announce it” This response was a disappointment as Nigerians were very motivated hoping things would change from the President. The Presidential fleet was one of the things that bothered Nigerians during previous administration of Goodluck Jonathan.
Speaking on the campaign for change, a Nigerian blogger, Japhet Omojuwa said, “Change begins with selling the presidential jets”. Three Presidential aircrafts are enough.
The annual cost of their maintenance is put at N12bn and the current market value is over $100m (N31,558,500,000.00), A falcon 900, one of the President’s planes costs about $35 million; Gulfstream IVSP is worth over $40 million; Gulfsream V has a market value of over $45m; Cessna Citation is over $10m and the Hawker Siddeley is about $15m.
The total annual cost of maintaining each of the presidential jets would be over N20bn in a country where the ordinary citizens could not afford a decent meal a day.
If the President’s ‘change begins with me’ will succeed, the  government officials, not only the President and the Vice President will lead by example. This is the President’s tough call. He needs to take a fresh look at his administration and the promises and the role his officials can play in fulfilling those promises and the agenda that brought APC to power.

Ekhator writes via [email protected]

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Property

How NMRC can reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit

— 14th September 2016

Stories by Maduka Nweke Tackling housing deficit in Nigeria remained a daunting task successive governments had not been able to overcome. Although much lip service has been paid to the problem, not much has been done as the deficit increases by two million year on year. This is also true that as nothing tangible has…

  • NLC_logo-150x150_0-480x330

    Recession: 19,000 public sector jobs lost in 6 months

    — 14th September 2016

    No fewer than 18,919 Nigerians lost their jobs in the  nation’s public sector between October 2015 and March 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. Although about 5,867 new public sector jobs were generated between October and December 2015, the bureau said about 10,155 jobs were lost during the period in the public sector…

  • electricity-comparison

    KEDCO laments loss of N108m assets to vandals

    — 14th September 2016

    From Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO), Thursday, lamented that it had lost valuable operational materials worth N108,831,550 to vandals in its franchise area in the last six weeks. KEDCO’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Mr. David Omoloye, disclosed that the materials included 46.5 drums of transformer oil, 2,130 aluminium conductors (150mm2), 4,500…

  • naccima-logo

    NACCIMA urges FG to reconsider forex disbursement directive

    — 14th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola The National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has charged the Federal Government to reconsider its policy of disbursing 60 per cent of foreign exchange collected by the operators of the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The association, which described the actions of…

  • stock-vector--biofuel-life-cycle-biomass-ethanol-from-corn-sugarcane-wood-diagram-illustration-392427910

    How tek firms can cut cost with biofuels

    — 14th September 2016

    By Olabisi Olaleye Against the backdrop of unstable prices induced by artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the country, telecommunication service providers have been advised to look inwards to leverage biofuels to reduce their operational cost. Using biofuels, according to industry watchers, would not only lead to lower spending but will further push up the…

  • buhari-angry-cry

    If Buhari fails, we’ve all failed –Alao

    — 14th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Alao has said if President Muhammadu Buhari is to succeed with his economic reforms, the support of Nigerians are needed. Alao, who is fondly called Baba Aladura, called on Nigerians to unite and pray for Buhari’s success. The prophet made…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: My husband not in politics for personal gains -Mrs Ize-Iyamu

    — 14th September 2016

    Stories By Tony Osauzo The vision and mission of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in politics is not for personal gains but for the welfare of the people. Making the remarks in Benin at Christ Embassy Church, wife of the PDP candidate, Dr. (Mrs) Osagie Ize-Iyamu urged eligible voters to remain…

  • Uno

    Middle Belt alienated from Buhari’s govt –Unongo

    — 14th September 2016

    •I warned him on activities of Fulani herdsmen From Jacob Edi, Abuja Statesman and Second Republic Minister of Steel, Paul Unongo believes that the present administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari should as a matter of urgency convoke a national conference. The octogenarian who said he has played active roles in Nigeria’s political development since…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Edo guber poll: Trust me with your votes –Obaseki

    — 14th September 2016

    Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godwin Obaseki has told electorates in the state to trust him with their votes. He said the September 28 election in the state would be the beginning of an economic revolution with more wealth creation capacities and better opportunities for all Edo people than ever experienced before. Speaking at…

  • Military-in-the-Niger-Delta

    Rescuing Chibok girls high on military’s agenda, says commander

    — 14th September 2016

    • Says over 20,000 rescued from Boko Haram The theatre commander of Operations Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor has declared that rescuing the Chibok girls and other Nigerians held captive by the Boko Haram remains critical in the operational objectives of the military. He stated this during a visit to Yola to assess and…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351