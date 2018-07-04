Buhari’s body language gave rise to wanton killings, says Sule Lamido

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A former governor of Jigawa State and presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming general elections, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has blamed President Muhammudu Buhari’s alleged inaction on the current wave of killings in the country.

He claimed that the president’s body language of hate was what gave rise to wanton killings, armed banditry and kidnapping in some states of the country.

Lamido stated this, on Tuesday, in Sokoto, during a consultation visit to party stakeholders.

According to him, “Every nation takes the character of its leader. If the leader of a country is very humane, caring, loving, supportive and compassionate, that is what the offsprings will be.

“But if the leader is a leader of pains and hate, who believes in unleashing pains on people, then it is expected that the country will be in violence and acrimony.

“As at now, Buhari’s body language of hate is what gives rise to wanton killings, armed banditry and kidnapping all over Nigeria.

On the rationale behind his aspiration, the one-time Minister of Foreign Affairs under former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared that if elected president, he would end the misrule and wanton killings that were now the order of the day.

“The only way out of APC‎ maladministration is to bring back PDP. We have all seen that APC failed‎ woefully because they symbolise hate and that is why they are unleashing pains on Nigerians.

“If elected president of Nigeria, the first thing I will do is to convene meeting of stakeholders across all strata, to address the cracks that is threatening the unity of this country,” Lamido stated.