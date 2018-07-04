The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Buhari’s body language gave rise to wanton killings, says Sule Lamido
4th July 2018 - Court orders Navy to release Ayade’s aide, two others
4th July 2018 - Youths urged to evolve innovative ideas for national devt.
4th July 2018 - Wike’s ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State’ – Tambuwal
4th July 2018 - Buhari, APC destroying democracy ahead of 2019, says ex- Gov. Jang
4th July 2018 - UK funds new anti-corruption strategy in Nigeria
4th July 2018 - NUC issues provisional license to Skyline University kano
4th July 2018 - We’ll arrest killers of 7 Abuja cops – Police
4th July 2018 - $15.5m fraud: Patience Jonathan’s firms lose bid to change plea
4th July 2018 - NOUN appoints Obasanjo academic facilitator
Home / Cover / National / Buhari’s body language gave rise to wanton killings, says Sule Lamido
BUHARI

Buhari’s body language gave rise to wanton killings, says Sule Lamido

— 4th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A former governor of Jigawa State and presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming general elections, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has blamed President Muhammudu Buhari’s alleged inaction on the current wave of killings in the country.

He claimed that the president’s body language of hate was what gave rise to wanton killings, armed banditry and kidnapping in some states of the country.

Lamido stated this, on Tuesday, in Sokoto, during a consultation visit to party stakeholders.

According to him, “Every nation takes the character of its leader. If the leader of a country is very humane, caring, loving, supportive and compassionate, that is what the offsprings will be.

“But if the leader is a leader of pains and hate, who believes in unleashing pains on people, then it is expected that the country will be in violence and acrimony.

“As at now, Buhari’s body language of hate is what gives rise to wanton killings, armed banditry and kidnapping all over Nigeria.

On the rationale behind his aspiration, the one-time Minister of Foreign Affairs under former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared that if elected president, he would end the misrule and wanton killings that were now the order of the day.

“The only way out of APC‎ maladministration is to bring back PDP. We have all seen that APC failed‎ woefully because they symbolise hate and that is why they are unleashing pains on Nigerians.

“If elected president of Nigeria, the first thing I will do is to convene meeting of stakeholders across all strata, to address the cracks that is threatening the unity of this country,” Lamido stated.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Buhari’s body language gave rise to wanton killings, says Sule Lamido

— 4th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A former governor of Jigawa State and presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming general elections, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has blamed President Muhammudu Buhari’s alleged inaction on the current wave of killings in the country. He claimed that the president’s body language of hate was what gave rise…

  • COURT

    Court orders Navy to release Ayade’s aide, two others

    — 4th July 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The Federal High Court, sitting in Calabar, on Tuesday, ordered the Nigerian Navy to release, with immediate effect, one of Governor Ben Ayade’s aide, Mr. Daniel Asuquo, and two others to the Nigeria police, declaring their continued detention was illegal. Since December 9, 2017, Asuquo and two others had been detained by…

  • YOUTHS

    Youths urged to evolve innovative ideas for national devt.

    — 4th July 2018

    Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Youths in the country have been implored to be innovative and creative in promoting entrepreneurial skills and national development and therefore eschew illegal activities that can inhibit desirable development. Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela gave this charge, on Tuesday, during a workshop organised by the Faculty…

  • TAMBUWAL

    Wike’s ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State’ – Tambuwal

    — 4th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has described his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom  Wike, as ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State and a promise-keeper, who is committed to the development of the state’. Governor Tambuwal also commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building at the Rivers State University,  Nkpolu, Port Harcourt. This…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari, APC destroying democracy ahead of 2019, says ex- Gov. Jang

    — 4th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former Governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North, Jonah David Jang, has said President Muhammad Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were destroying democracy in the country ahead of 2019. Sen. Jang said this while briefing journalists, in Jo, the state capital. He described his indictment on…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share