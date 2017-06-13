The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Buhari’s aide urges Nigerians to buy into $300m Diaspora Bond
13th June 2017 - WHO, UNICEF laud $1.2bn polio eradication fund for Nigeria, others
13th June 2017 - Panama dumps Taiwan for China
13th June 2017 - Morocco to send food to Qatar after Gulf states cut ties
13th June 2017 - 15 missing after building collapses in Kenyan capital
13th June 2017 - Police boss assures Igbo residents of adequate protection in Kano
13th June 2017 - INTERVIEW: Women, root cause of corruption
13th June 2017 - FURORE OVER UNITY SCHOOLS ADMISSIONS
13th June 2017 - LASU and GLO partner to offer staff telecoms services
13th June 2017 - Emeka Offor Foundation donates over 1,000 books to FCE, Obudu
Home / National / Buhari’s aide urges Nigerians to buy into $300m Diaspora Bond

Buhari’s aide urges Nigerians to buy into $300m Diaspora Bond

— 13th June 2017

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the first ever 300 million dollars Diaspora bond.

Dabiri-Erewa, who made the call, on Monday, in Abuja, in a statement by her Media Assistant, Mr. Abdurrahman Balogun, asked Nigerians to buy into the offer.

She noted that the Debt Management Office (DMO) had announced the commencement of a global offering of Nigeria’s first Diaspora Bond.

She said the DMO also filed a registration statement for the bonds with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The presidential aide said that that the Diaspora bond would be used to raise funds from Nigerians in the Diaspora to finance capital projects.

According to her, the bond will provide an opportunity for them to participate in the development of the country.

She said her office as well as the Nigerians in the  Diaspora was excited as the first ever Diaspora bond was being rolled out to the benefits of Nigerians.

The SSA said it was a unique way of lubricating the interest of Nigerians in the Diaspora to participate in the developmental projects being carried out by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

She recalled that the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, in February promised that the Diaspora bond will soon be rolled out by the DMO.

She said that the DMO had also said that application would be made for the bonds to be admitted to the official list of the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange Plc.

The office, according to her, said this is to ensure that the bonds were admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s regulated market.

“The bonds will be direct general obligations of Nigeria and will be denominated in US dollars.

“The international Joint Lead Managers are Bank of America Merrill Lynch and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited.

“The Nigerian Joint Lead Managers are First Bank of Nigeria Limited and United Bank for Africa Plc,’’ she quoted DMO as saying.

She said that the DMO added that there would be a series of investor meetings in the UK, the U.S. and Switzerland from June 13.

She said that the office explained that pricing was expected to occur following the investor meetings and subject to market conditions.

Dabiri-Erewa said that as part of measures to fund capital expenditures, the Federal Government had in February announced its offering of one billion dollars euro bond.

The bond, she said, was under its newly-established one billion dollars Global Medium Term Note programme.

“We are very excited that the National Assembly has approved the Diaspora Bond.

“We believe Nigerians abroad want to support development in Nigeria and such would be glad to invest in it,” she said. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari’s aide urges Nigerians to buy into $300m Diaspora Bond

— 13th June 2017

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the first ever 300 million dollars Diaspora bond. Dabiri-Erewa, who made the call, on Monday, in Abuja, in a statement by her Media Assistant, Mr. Abdurrahman Balogun, asked Nigerians to buy into the offer. She…

Share

  • WHO, UNICEF laud $1.2bn polio eradication fund for Nigeria, others

    — 13th June 2017

    The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have commended the 1.2 billion dollars funding initiative to eradicate polio disease in Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan. UNICEF Executive Director, Anthony Lake, and WHO Director-General, Margaret Chan, gave the commendations as global health leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fund the eradication of polio in…

    Share

  • Panama dumps Taiwan for China

    — 13th June 2017

    Panama and China announced on Tuesday they were establishing diplomatic relations, as the Central American nation became the latest to dump Taiwan for closer ties with the world’s second-largest economy. The move prompted an angry response from Taiwan and will likely further strain ties between Taipei and Beijing, which considers the self-ruled island a renegade…

    Share

  • Morocco to send food to Qatar after Gulf states cut ties

    — 13th June 2017

    Morocco said it would send plane-loads of food to Qatar to boost supplies there after Gulf Arab states cut diplomatic and economic ties with Doha. Qatar, which imported 80 per cent of its food from bigger Gulf Arab neighbours before the diplomatic shutdown, has also been talking to Iran and Turkey to secure food and…

    Share

  • 15 missing after building collapses in Kenyan capital

    — 13th June 2017

    About 15 people are missing after a seven-storey building collapsed in a residential area of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, rescue services said on Tuesday (June 13), and authorities said they had asked its occupants to leave before it came down. The incident happened in the eastern Nairobi suburb known as Pipeline on Monday night. Officials…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share