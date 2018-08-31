The ‘not-too-old-to-run’ movement in the presidency has given Nigerians reasons to believe that their principal is fit to vie for the exalted seat, compete with younger aspirants and run for a second term in 2019. The venue of the fitness test was Daura, the hometown of the President where he was reported to have, against protocol, covered a space of 800 metres while receiving cheers from the Daura residents who lined up the road to catch a glimpse of the ‘I-am-fit- to-run’ trek. My check shows that 800 metres is like trekking the track of a standard stadium twice but the burden is reduced with cheers.

Trekking is not new to the Buhari Presidency. Recall Hashim Ibrahim trekked from Lagos to Abuja to honour and congratulate the president when he won the 2015 election? While Hashim got to his destination, others got lost along the way. This premeditated Daura Trek, as a practical response to Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s query regarding the health challenge of the president, downplays the enormity of ill-health that the nation is currently experiencing. Even Hashim Ibrahim was reported to have regretted trekking from Lagos to Abuja to honour the president. Like millions of other Nigerians, Hashim is displeased about Buhari’s policies which he felt were making lives harder for the masses.

If the president is fit to run, is Nigeria as healthy as the president – or as sick as the president? The 800 meters trek of the Daura prince less than 200 days to the 2019 polls is therefore insignificant compared to the unhealthy situations and kilometres of trekking Nigerians are daily engaged in to navigate unhealthy governance experiences.

One way to diagnose our health status as country is to look the health sector. How healthy is our health institution in the last three years of this ‘healthy presidency’? The first family has made several sojourns to the colonial headquarters to either fix the self-caused mishap of bike-riding Yusuf and of Mr President. This is not bad at all because they are entitled to the privilege of the Number One office of the land. But what is bad is that there is no effort to put in place such ‘healthy’ health institutions back home which makes those at home die in the absence of a caring government. It is even worse that the health sector gets abominable budgetary allocation. Consequently, the good hands in the Nigerian health sector are being forced to undertake Longer Treks towards the Global North where better working conditions and environment are certain. It does not appear that this transnational trekking will abate soon. This means that beyond 2019, a healthy president, if victorious, will govern a much more unfit nation and an unhealthy populace.