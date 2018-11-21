Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) literally forced it to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections.

The party, apparently unhappy with the choice of Atiku Abubakar as PDP presidential candidate, described his choice as “a renewed plot to foist on Nigerians, the sad memories of the 16 years of PDP leadership.”

It said even though it has its manifesto clearly written, which might not have been received, wholeheartedly, by the All Progressive Congress (APC), its trust and confidence on the capacity of Buhari to consolidate on its achievements remains strong and unshaken.

The party’s National Chairman, Chekwas Okorie, told newsmen at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) took the decision of endorsing the president after extensive deliberation of political situation in Nigeria, particularly as it concerns 2019 elections.

He said: “No discerning Nigerian or patriotic political party would have objective assessment of the President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar and not come to a logical conclusion that the former towers head and shoulder above the latter in integrity and other considerations.