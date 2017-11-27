Buhari’ll address South East marginalisation -Kalu

By Chukwudi Nweje

Former Abia state governor and chieftain of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has said President Muhammadu Buhari will address South East marginalisation.

He made this known, yesterday, when he spoke on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, monitored in Lagos.

The former governor said in developed democracies the world over, every first term president or governor is entitled to a second term, and added that Buhari would not only run, but would win the forthcoming presidential contest convincingly, across the country, as he already has over 10 million followers who would vote for him any day, without any form of financial inducement.

Kalu also said Buhari remains the only president who has the interest of the South East at heart and noted that although the South East has been marginalised since the end of the civil war in 1970, “Buhari is the only president that has started addressing the plight of the region by rehabilitating roads in the area.”

On recent comments by former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that Buhari would not get automatic ticket in 2019, Kalu reiterated that Buhari would even reject an automatic ticket, if it were offered to him.

“President Buhari will reject an automatic ticket if it was offered to him. Buhari is a democrat and he will love to see his popularity tested. Buhari has over 10 million followers who will vote for him any day.

“President Buhari will run for a second term because he is entitled to it. Other presidents did their second terms, so, Buhari must do his own.

“Buhari believes in internal party democracy. Since we came in, the primary elections that have been conducted so far show that Buhari believes in internal democracy. You could see that through Kogi and Anambra primary elections,” Kalu added.

On former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s departure from the APC, Kalu said the Atiku may have felt aggrieved but was, however, quick to add that Buhari could have prevented his defection if he were more political and showed greater interest in what is happening in the party.

Kalu advised Buhari to, as leader of the APC, and president of the country, show more interest in the running of the APC.

He also said Buhari should have consulted APC governors when he was appointing his ministers and should have also given them some slots.