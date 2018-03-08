The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari’ll address security challenges in Plateau – APC chair

Buhari’ll address security challenges in Plateau – APC chair

— 8th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Hon. Latep Dabang, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would address the prolong security challenges that has bedeviled the state.

Dabang also noted that the state has been willing to have the Yakubu Gowon Airport upgraded to an international Airport which, he believed, would boost agricultural activities and the economy of the state.

Dabang said this in an interview at the Yakubu Gowon Airport while awaiting the arrival of the President Muhammadu Buhari on a two-day visit to the state.

Said he, “Our desire and expectations is for the President to address the issue of insecurity for absolute peace in Plateau. The state had suffered devastation whore several families were rendered homeless before the inception of the APC government but we want the President during the town hall meeting to speak on the issue for permanent peace.

“We desire also that the President will make comment on the status of the Yakubu Gowon Airport which we have been willing to have it upgrade to an international Airport, that will boost the economy of the state.”

The member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Suleiman Kwande, also wish to draw the attention of the President to Jos/Saminaka Road in Pengana District in Bassa which has become a death trap.

He said many people had perished on the road due to its bad nature and pleaded with the President to award the contract for the construction of the road to save lives.

Hon. Suleiman added that the road has also become an operational spot for armed robbers were innocent citizens are robbed of their valuables on daily basis.

On his part, the member representing Pankshin/ Kanke/Kanam in the House of Representatives and members of the House committee on Finance, Hon. Timothy Golu, said the Federal Government was owing Plateau State a lot of money on road construction.

He pleaded with the president to order for the release of such funds to enable the Governor continue with the construction of Federal and States road that have turned into a death trap in the state.

Senator Representing Plateau Central, Sen. Joshua Dariye solicit the intervention of the President on the dualization of Akwanga-Jos road to reduce incessant accidents that have consumed several lives.

He said there would be permanent peace in the state once the President launch The Road Map to peace in the state, saying the Buhari was capable of addressing the challenges that have bedeviled the state.

