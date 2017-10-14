The Sun News
Latest
14th October 2017 - Buhari writes President Xi, lauds relationship
14th October 2017 - Calls for restructuring suspicious –Presidency
14th October 2017 - NIGERIA DOESN’T NEED RESTRUCTURING – LAWAL KAITA
14th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Buhari storms Awka for Nwoye
14th October 2017 - FG wants U.S, U.K, others designate IPOB terrorist group
14th October 2017 - Monkey Pox: 2 injured as panic withdrawal hits Bayelsa, Edo schools over immunisation vaccine
14th October 2017 - Why we’re yet to return Nigerian loot -British Govt
14th October 2017 - World Bank statement on Northeast twisted by mischief-makers – Presidency
14th October 2017 - Why we launched Crocodile Smile 2 in S’ West – Buratai
14th October 2017 - Lalong imposes dust-to-down curfew in Plateau 
Home / Cover / World News / Buhari writes President Xi, lauds relationship

Buhari writes President Xi, lauds relationship

— 14th October 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, to express delight at the mutually beneficial cooperation that exists between Nigeria and China.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said President Buhari in  a letter of felicitation with Jinping, on the occasion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC),  lauded China for “becoming an indispensable force in the comity of nations.”

The Chinese President is also the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPC.

The letter from President Buhari states in part:

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have the pleasure to send our warmest congratulations to you and through you to all the 2287 delegates and the 89 million party members on the auspicious occasion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“It is my firm belief that the 19th National Congress of CPC will be a new starting point in the history of China, and it will usher in a new period of great accomplishment for your Party and the nation.

“The leadership of CPC is understood to be the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics. China has made remarkable progress under the leadership of CPC and remains an inspiration to developing countries and the whole world. In the past 30 years and more, over 700 million Chinese have been lifted out of poverty, creating a Chinese miracle in the history of poverty reduction.

“As you often say, ‘Empty talk harms the country, while hard work makes it flourish.’ Under the strong and focused leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Your Excellency as its core, the CPC has continuously guided the Chinese people to achieve the Two Centenary Goals and realize the Chinese Dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, while China is becoming an indispensable force in the comity of nations. Indeed, I am satisfied with the mutually beneficial cooperation between Nigeria and China.

 

“While expecting the delivery of policy guidelines and framework for China’s development and foreign relations in the next 5 years and beyond, and the election of a new CPC Central Committee, we wish the 19th National Congress of the CPC a complete success.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari writes President Xi, lauds relationship

— 14th October 2017

  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has written President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, to express delight at the mutually beneficial cooperation that exists between Nigeria and China. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said President Buhari in  a letter of felicitation with Jinping,…

  • Calls for restructuring suspicious –Presidency

    — 14th October 2017

    Ikpeazu, Odumakin disagree From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   The Presidency has described the call for restructuring Nigeria, particularly from those who were in power for 16 years as suspicious. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this yesterday even as he said that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was not opposed…

  • NIGERIA DOESN’T NEED RESTRUCTURING – LAWAL KAITA

    — 14th October 2017

    •Says Yoruba, Igbo have no reason to complain of marginalisation Alhaji Lawal Kaita, former governor of Old Kaduna State whose tenure lasted just three months between October and December 1983 is one politician who does not sit on the fence on national issues. Having been around in politics for a long time, there is no…

  • Anambra guber: Buhari storms Awka for Nwoye

    — 14th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will be at the grand finale of the campaign in Anambra state ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 18th. The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after he and the All Progressives Congress candidate, Tony Nwoye…

  • FG wants U.S, U.K, others designate IPOB terrorist group

    — 14th October 2017

    Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on Nigeria’s international partners to designate the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation. The Minister made the call in his article, entitled ‘’Thwarting Terrorism in Nigeria’’, which appeared in the US newspaper ‘Washington Times’ on Thursday, 12th Oct. 2017. He argues that IPOB’s…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share