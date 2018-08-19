– The Sun News
Latest
19th August 2018 - ‘After marriage, I saw that he is very lazy’
19th August 2018 - Buhari writes NASS, resumes work
19th August 2018 - Ways to deal with a control freak
19th August 2018 - I love to wear native “suits” – Olaide Omotola
19th August 2018 - For the Nigerian youth, wise counsels on leadership
19th August 2018 - Stop maltreating that child from the village
19th August 2018 - Before your old wife defects
19th August 2018 - An urgent call to protect Nigeria’s elephants
19th August 2018 - Restructuring NYSC scheme, solution to unemployment
19th August 2018 - The multitude at RCCG Convention
Home / Cover / National / Buhari writes NASS, resumes work
BUHARI

Buhari writes NASS, resumes work

— 19th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Shortly after he touched down from his 10-working day vacation, on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, announcing his return and assumption of his presidential duties.

President Buhari, who arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6.35p.m. was received by top government functionaries including Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello as well as Governor Yahaya Bello of Kog State.

Also on hand to receive him were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

READ ALSO: Ways to deal with a control freak

Also there to receive President Buhari were his media aides, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Laurette Onochie and political associates.

In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said President Buhari, in his letter titled: ‘Resumption of Office’, which he personally signed, and dated 18 August, 2018, said: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), I write to intimate the Senate (House of Representatives) that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from today, Saturday August 18, 2018, after my vacation.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, (Hon. Speaker, House of Representatives) the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Buhari writes NASS, resumes work

— 19th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Shortly after he touched down from his 10-working day vacation, on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, announcing his return and assumption of his presidential duties. President Buhari, who arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6.35p.m. was received by…

  • NIGERIAN YOUTH

    For the Nigerian youth, wise counsels on leadership

    — 19th August 2018

    As individual members of the vibrant Nigerian youth segment, one important lesson to learn is that you are like a broomstick that must be banded with others to become a tool for political, economic and social change. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi On Saturday, August 11, 2018, the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, was in our dear…

  • OKWUOSA

    Igbo destiny is in APC: Azuka Okwuosa, APC chieftain, Ojukwu associate

    — 19th August 2018

    Okwuosa, who is angling to represent Anambra South in the forthcoming 2019 election, gave reasons he wants to go to the upper legislative chamber. David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Honourable Azuka Okwuosa is a knight of the Anglican Church and frontline politician in Anambra State, who was mentored by the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Therefore,…

  • PARTY SYSTEM

    Defections: PDP, APC have messed up party system – Junaidu Mohammad

    — 19th August 2018

    “They have messed the already corrupt judiciary, they have messed the party system and I have said it as far back as 2015 that there is no difference between the two parties” • Urges Sakari to resign as Senate president Desmond Mgboh, Kano Second Republic politician and social critic, Dr Junaidu Mohammad, is a man…

  • SUPER DIPLOMAT

    Kofi Annan (1938 – 2018)

    — 19th August 2018

    “Annan was the quintessential African diplomat who bestrode the world stage with dignity, finesse, admirable restraint and wisdom.” Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world history – Buhari Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana, President Nana Akufo- Addo, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share