The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Buhari working to stop farmers, herdsmen clashes, killings – Dalung
19th February 2018 - Umahi urges Taraba warring communities to sheathe swords
19th February 2018 - FG slammed over release of Boko Haram terrorists, detention of IPOB member
19th February 2018 - BOOK REVIEW: Understanding national security
19th February 2018 - Court grants Tsav and his PA N1 million bail
19th February 2018 - Buhari to reward 3 student scientists with N2.25m
19th February 2018 - 11 million children enrolled in early education in 2 years
19th February 2018 - Borno opens sexual assault referral centre
19th February 2018 - Buhari congratulates Awolowo-Dosunmu at 70
19th February 2018 - Boat mishaps: Kebbi, Niger govs to purchase modern boats, sanitise waterways
Home / National / Buhari working to stop farmers, herdsmen clashes, killings – Dalung

Buhari working to stop farmers, herdsmen clashes, killings – Dalung

— 19th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Solomon Dalung, has expressed the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to address farmers/herdsmen clashes and its attendant killings in the country.

Dalung disclosed this, on Monday, in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during the opening ceremony of the National Peace Building and Conflict Resolution workshop for youth leaders and other stakeholders in North Central geopolitical zones, held at Eliel Centre Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, “The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to address farmer/herdsmen clashes and other form of violence that has consumed lives of innocent persons in the country.

“Government is working hard to bring permanent peace in all sections of the country and our youth must always been seen as Ambassadors of peace, we must work collectively to enthrone peace in the entire country.”

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Adesola Olusade, urged youths in the country to resist any attempt of being used by individuals or group of persons to carry out unholy acts that could culminate in the loss of lives and properties.

National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dr. Dickson Akoh, in his remarks, decried how Nigerians youths were being used as thugs by politicians and other forms of criminalities in the country.

In the words of Akoh, “Alarmingly, in one of its reports, the UN Economic Commission for West African States damningly revealed that every year, over 900, 000 Nigerian youths graduate from both secondary and tertiary institutions. Out of this number, according to the reports, less than 10 percent of these  youths have access to gainful employment.

“The remaining percentage of the youths, according to the report, end up in armed robbery, militancy, prostitution, political thuggery, drug trafficking, financial crimes as well as other heinous acts of criminality and of late terrorism. All these vices put together contribute immensely to insecurity in Nigeria.”

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, who was represented by Secretary to Government of the State, Hon. Rufus Bature, urged youths in the country to eschew violence and said Plateau was determined to provide lasting peace in the state.

“Effort must therefore be made to deliberately address all the peculiar needs and challenges that threaten the youth as vulnerable age group and a conservative population.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari working to stop farmers, herdsmen clashes, killings – Dalung

— 19th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Solomon Dalung, has expressed the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to address farmers/herdsmen clashes and its attendant killings in the country. Dalung disclosed this, on Monday, in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during the opening ceremony of the National Peace Building and Conflict Resolution workshop…

  • Umahi urges Taraba warring communities to sheathe swords

    — 19th February 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Chairman of the National Economic Council Technical sub-Committee on ending herders/farmers crisis, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday, urged the warring communities in Taraba State to eschew violence and live in peace with one another. Governor Umahi said this, in Jalingo, at a stakeholders meeting on the way out of…

  • FG slammed over release of Boko Haram terrorists, detention of IPOB member

    — 19th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has kicked against alleged release of some Boko Haram suspects arrested by the soldiers, while the Federal Government still held and detained innocent members of the group. The group alleged that  its member, one Mrs. Blessing Okoye, was arrested in Obigbo Igweocha, in Port Harcourt,…

  • Court grants Tsav and his PA N1 million bail

    — 19th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court has granted bail to prominent social critic Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, the Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission in charge of Benue State, and his Personal Assistant, Torkuma Uker, in the sum of N500,000 each with one surety in the like sum for the PA. Tsav and…

  • Buhari to reward 3 student scientists with N2.25m

    — 19th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will, next month, reward three science students with cash gift of N2.25 million, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said. The minister stated this at the 2018 National Final Examination of the 774 young Nigerian scientists’ presidential award, in Abuja. Onu noted that the three students…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share