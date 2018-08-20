– The Sun News
PARTY MEMBERS

Buhari won’t shield any corrupt party member – APC

— 20th August 2018

Nobody is shielding anybody and we challenge the judiciary to live up to the expectations of Nigerians in handling corruption cases,” the party said.

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will not spare anybody including members of the ruling party in the president’s renewed effort to jail treasury looters.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole: FG should have been more ruthless with treasury looters

Barrage of attacks have trailed the threat from President Buhari to jail corrupt persons on arrival from London.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other Nigerians are demanding that President Buhari start from the ruling party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, David Babachir Lawal and others.

While dismissing the appeal that he starts from his cabinet and party members, the APC Ag. National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, challenged Nigerians to petition the anti-corruption agencies against any person they considered corrupt.

“It is not true that Mr. President is targeting opposition by that statement. We are all in this country to know that a serving APC Senator is currently facing trial over corruption. When he said he is going to jail more people, he was not targeting only the opposition.

“The law will always take its course and it does not matter where he starts. If Nigerians want Mr President to prosecute Oshiomhole or anyone close to the President, they should do the needful. If anyone can establish any case against them, let the law takes its course. Nobody is shielding anybody and we challenge the judiciary to live up to the expectations of Nigerians in handling corruption cases,” the party said.

