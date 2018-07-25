President Muhammadu Buhari has wished the decampees in National Assembly, “the best in their future undertakings.”

He also expressed his total commitment to the values of democracy, freedom of choice as well as total willingness to work with the lawmakers, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of the nation.

This is even as he has assured members of the ruling party of his total support and urged them not to despair, but to see the defections as a seasonal occurrence which happens on election eve.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari, while reacting to the development, noted that none of the defecting federal lawmakers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) had any specific grievances against him or the government he leads; neither did he harbour anything against any of them.

“As the saying goes, all politics is local. We understand that some of the distinguished and honourable lawmakers have issues with their home states, especially on zoning, which bars some of them from seeking another term in their constituencies,” he said.

Noting that the APC had done its utmost to stop the defections, Buhari commended the leadership of the party for relentlessly working for its unity and ensuring success in the upcoming elections.

The president expressed confidence that no harm or injury will be done to the APC and its aspirations by the movements.

Meanwhile, the Presidency said it has noted the orchestrated campaign against President Buhari each time a Very Important Person (VIP) is invited by the law enforcement agencies, in the discharge of their legitimate duties and functions.

In a separate statement, Shehu said the law of the land is intended for all, not for the poor or those at the lowest rungs of the social ladder.

“It is odd, strange and bizarre that while ordinary citizens can be called up to answer questions or be interrogated, the VIP cannot be questioned without the annoying insinuations of partisanship, persecution or outright politicisation.

“This country cannot achieve development in peace when important cases are viewed through a political prism and the law considered as being applicable to some, and not applicable to others.