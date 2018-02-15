The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Buhari will contest in 2019 presidential election – SGF
15th February 2018 - Prosecution accuses Evans lawyer of plot to thwart trial
15th February 2018 - Buhari in Katsina, en route to Daura
15th February 2018 - Army to immortalise late Solomon Giwa-Amu
15th February 2018 - Herdsmen’s threat: A’ Ibom council boss sets up 250-man vigilante group
15th February 2018 - Kaduna APC faction queries el-Rufai, suspends gov’s aides
15th February 2018 - Herdsmen menace: ANA boss urges writers to propagate patriotic values
15th February 2018 - Onitsha market gutted by fire, as goods worth N1b destroyed
15th February 2018 - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: JAMB’s missing N36 million “mystery snake” affair
15th February 2018 - Gombe FRSC seeks collaboration to keep roads safe
Home / Cover / Politics / Buhari will contest in 2019 presidential election – SGF

Buhari will contest in 2019 presidential election – SGF

— 15th February 2018
  • Says there is no alternative to Buhari

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha formally announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will contest in the 2019 Presidential Election.

Addressing thousands of supporters in an Abuja rally organised by the Democratic Youth Congress for PMB 2019 to prevail on the President to contest in next year’s election, Mustapha said that there is no alternative to Buhari in 2019.

Speaking during the rally at Unity Fountain, the SGF, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political matters, Hon. Gideon Sammani said:

“I will present your entire message to him. I congratulate you for your support for President Muhammadu Buhari to run in 2019.

“I am glad you have named some of the aspirants who are interested in leading this nation. If you give them the ticket they will do nothing with it. They have nothing to offer to this nation. You and I are here because we believe in President Muhammadu Buhari and we know he has the capability to lead this nation.

“Buhari is a man with several qualities of leadership, a God send; his coming is divine. We do not have an alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari for now. so that he will rescue this nation from the total collapse due to the destruction that has been done to the economy by the past administration.

“We all know that Buhari is transparent, honest. He has come with the ‘Change’ philosophy. He has lived for this to bring change to this nation. Since his military days, he stood to fight corruption, indiscipline.

“Many people fear him because he does not compromise with corruption. And corrupt people are afraid that they will be brought to book. And those who have already looted the treasury of this nation are followed by the security agencies. By the grace of God, Buhari will not relent in this fight. 

“He will continue. The politics of this nation is no more the politics of money or do-or-die politics. Anybody who wants to lead this nation must sacrifice. Buhari has already transformed and changed the image of leadership and that of our leaders this country, both locally and internationally,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the convener of the rally and DYC National Chairman, Honourable Kassim Mohammed Kassim, said that the team present was ready, committed and dedicated to work for President Buhari to be re-elected in 2019.

Kassim further explained that they are working around the 36 states of the federation, including Abuja, for the fulfill the President’s mandate beyond 2019. Buhari.

Claiming that they are working with over 15 APC state Governors towards reaching their goal, he said:

“We felt there is a need for us to mobilize for President Buhari’s 2019 reelection. We know the role we played when President Buhari was away on medical checkup.

“A lot of people said Buhari will not come back but we kept the hope alive because many lost hope. We have mobilized for a rally in support of Buhari. We are calling on Buhari to come out and make a public statement to run in 2019. If this does not happen between now and Monday, we will be forced to go to court and invite him to come and make a public statement. Some of our leaders are misleading the youth in Nigeria that power should be given to the youth. We are not in a hurry; all that we are asking for is that our leaders should involve us in the system; all those who want to contest in other parties are older than Buhari.

“This is an association in support of Buhari. We have almost over 20 governors supporting this movement. We are not saying he should declare but he should make a public statement. This was the same group that mobilised to Imo State and knelt down to Governor Rochase Okorocha not to run for the position of President then. Buhari has done well and he should be allowed to continue. We are not sponsored by anybody; we are sponsoring ourselves as honorable members,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Tony 15th February 2018 at 6:49 pm
    Reply

    Let him come we are waiting for him with our “” NO WAY “” votes.
    Nigerians will NEVER vote for another four years of fulani herdsmen attack.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari will contest in 2019 presidential election – SGF

— 15th February 2018

Says there is no alternative to Buhari Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha formally announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will contest in the 2019 Presidential Election. Addressing thousands of supporters in an Abuja rally organised by the Democratic Youth Congress for PMB 2019 to prevail on the…

  • Prosecution accuses Evans lawyer of plot to thwart trial

    — 15th February 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey is accusing counsel to suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (aka Evans) of trying to frustrate the speedy trial of the accused.  Shitta-Bey made the submission while responding to a fresh application filed by Evans’ counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, asking that the court quash the charges against…

  • Buhari in Katsina, en route to Daura

    — 15th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Katsina on Thursday evening in a fleet of three presidential jets and two presidential helicopters. Buhari was en route to his Daura hometown on a private visit over the recent demise of two of his nieces. The Nigerian Air Force presidential jet conveying the President touched down at the Umaru…

  • Army to immortalise late Solomon Giwa-Amu

    — 15th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, said it would immortalise the late Brig.-Gen. Solomon Giwa-Amu who died on the 18 February, 2008 for his selfless service. Commandant, Nigerian Army Resource Center, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this, in Abuja, when the Solomon Giwa-Amu Foundation donated books in commemoration of his 10th year Anniversary to…

  • Herdsmen’s threat: A’ Ibom council boss sets up 250-man vigilante group

    — 15th February 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo The Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State is to set up a 250-man vigilance committee to checkmate any possible infraction from herdsmen or any form of security breach. Chairman of the council, Mr. Udemaobong Bassey, told Daily Sun, on Thursday, that though the council area was one of the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share