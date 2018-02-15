Buhari will contest in 2019 presidential election – SGF

Says there is no alternative to Buhari

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha formally announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will contest in the 2019 Presidential Election.

Addressing thousands of supporters in an Abuja rally organised by the Democratic Youth Congress for PMB 2019 to prevail on the President to contest in next year’s election, Mustapha said that there is no alternative to Buhari in 2019.

Speaking during the rally at Unity Fountain, the SGF, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political matters, Hon. Gideon Sammani said:

“I will present your entire message to him. I congratulate you for your support for President Muhammadu Buhari to run in 2019.

“I am glad you have named some of the aspirants who are interested in leading this nation. If you give them the ticket they will do nothing with it. They have nothing to offer to this nation. You and I are here because we believe in President Muhammadu Buhari and we know he has the capability to lead this nation.

“Buhari is a man with several qualities of leadership, a God send; his coming is divine. We do not have an alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari for now. so that he will rescue this nation from the total collapse due to the destruction that has been done to the economy by the past administration.

“We all know that Buhari is transparent, honest. He has come with the ‘Change’ philosophy. He has lived for this to bring change to this nation. Since his military days, he stood to fight corruption, indiscipline.

“Many people fear him because he does not compromise with corruption. And corrupt people are afraid that they will be brought to book. And those who have already looted the treasury of this nation are followed by the security agencies. By the grace of God, Buhari will not relent in this fight.

“He will continue. The politics of this nation is no more the politics of money or do-or-die politics. Anybody who wants to lead this nation must sacrifice. Buhari has already transformed and changed the image of leadership and that of our leaders this country, both locally and internationally,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the convener of the rally and DYC National Chairman, Honourable Kassim Mohammed Kassim, said that the team present was ready, committed and dedicated to work for President Buhari to be re-elected in 2019.

Kassim further explained that they are working around the 36 states of the federation, including Abuja, for the fulfill the President’s mandate beyond 2019. Buhari.

Claiming that they are working with over 15 APC state Governors towards reaching their goal, he said:

“We felt there is a need for us to mobilize for President Buhari’s 2019 reelection. We know the role we played when President Buhari was away on medical checkup.

“A lot of people said Buhari will not come back but we kept the hope alive because many lost hope. We have mobilized for a rally in support of Buhari. We are calling on Buhari to come out and make a public statement to run in 2019. If this does not happen between now and Monday, we will be forced to go to court and invite him to come and make a public statement. Some of our leaders are misleading the youth in Nigeria that power should be given to the youth. We are not in a hurry; all that we are asking for is that our leaders should involve us in the system; all those who want to contest in other parties are older than Buhari.

“This is an association in support of Buhari. We have almost over 20 governors supporting this movement. We are not saying he should declare but he should make a public statement. This was the same group that mobilised to Imo State and knelt down to Governor Rochase Okorocha not to run for the position of President then. Buhari has done well and he should be allowed to continue. We are not sponsored by anybody; we are sponsoring ourselves as honorable members,” he said.