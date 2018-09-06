– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Buhari warns Atiku
6th September 2018 - Trump’s comments: Buhari did well by keeping mum, says Kalu
6th September 2018 - 2019: Group buys N45m nomination form for Buhari
6th September 2018 - 6 APC govs, 27 NASS members to join us soon – PDP
6th September 2018 - Buhari not indifferent to farmers, herders clashes – Presidency
6th September 2018 - Saraki, APC trade words over presidential bid
6th September 2018 - Boko Haram: FG to repatriate 56,000 IDPs from Niger – NEMA
6th September 2018 - NDDC chairman, MD visit Aginighan, Nunieh families
6th September 2018 - Oyo: CCII extols Ajimobi’s achievements
6th September 2018 - Controversy trails NPA’s award of $44.861m Warri channel dredging
Home / Cover / National / Buhari warns Atiku
LANGUAGE

Buhari warns Atiku

— 6th September 2018

– Mind your language, president tells ex-VP

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Twenty four hours after Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, replied his predecessor, Atiku Abubakar’s stance on restructuring of Nigeria, the Presidency has also reacted to his (Atiku’s) comment where he described President Muhammadu Buhari as “power drunk.”

READ ALSO: 2019: PDP’ll get Nigeria working again, says Atiku

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, although agreed with Atiku that Buhari is uncompromising on his stance against corruption, he, however disagreed with him that the president is power drunk and not ready to leave power without a fight.

The presidential spokesman advised Atiku to borrow a leaf from the decorous language employed by Osinbajo, in response to his recent statement on the restructuring debate.

 “That is the hallmark of statesmen and not crying wolf where none exists, which is what the allegation of being uncompromising and power drunk truly is.” 

“Rather than use the name of President Buhari to buoy his bid to get the presidential ticket of a party, whose flag has been flying at half-mast since it got roundly trounced at the polls in 2015, the former vice president needs be told that the president is truly uncompromising, but only when it comes to looting the common patrimony of Nigerians, and squandering their riches. President Buhari is uncompromising in the quest to restore probity and accountability to public office. He is uncompromising in cleaning the rot Nigeria was consigned into, pre-2015; thus the war against corruption is being fought without fear or favour. 

READ ALSO: FG inaugurates 17-man anti-graft panel

“The president is equally resolute in the determination to ensure that Nigeria is no longer a mono-economy, depending only on oil. 

“Yes, president Buhari is single-minded in effecting change in every area of the Nigerian life. So, Alhaji Abubakar is right, if that was what he meant by the president being “uncompromising. But power drunk? No! And being a man ‘who will not be ready to leave power without a fight?’ Never!  

“Not President Buhari, who has demonstrated in many ways that he is a committed democrat, though also a retired military general. He has no apologies about that. Through a sterling military career, he served Nigeria with his heart and might, before venturing into partisan politics. In many ways, president Buhari has wielded power with decency, and, as a means of serving the people, rather than for personal ends. If there’s one person not intoxicated by power, it is President Buhari, and scores of millions of Nigerians know this…”

READ ALSO: Mambilla: Buhari seeks China’s support
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LANGUAGE

Buhari warns Atiku

— 6th September 2018

– Mind your language, president tells ex-VP Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Twenty four hours after Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, replied his predecessor, Atiku Abubakar’s stance on restructuring of Nigeria, the Presidency has also reacted to his (Atiku’s) comment where he described President Muhammadu Buhari as “power drunk.” READ ALSO: 2019: PDP’ll get Nigeria working again, says Atiku Special Adviser…

  • TRUMP COMMENTS

    Trump’s comments: Buhari did well by keeping mum, says Kalu

    — 6th September 2018

    Former Abia State governor and renowned business mogul, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA), over alleged comments that he (Buhari) is a lifeless president. READ ALSO: I never want to meet someone so lifeless again, Trump allegedly told aides after meeting Buhari Describing…

  • NOMINATION FORM FOR BUHARI RE-ELECTION

    2019: Group buys N45m nomination form for Buhari

    — 6th September 2018

    “We have decided to pull our meagre resources together and purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for president Buhari” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A group, under the auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), has bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) N45 million Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid…

  • GOVERNORS

    6 APC govs, 27 NASS members to join us soon – PDP

    — 6th September 2018

    – Party eyes North Central, North East governors, shifts sale of forms Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday disclosed that six governors and 27 federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to join its ranks, soon. READ ALSO: Benue 2019: Tarzoor withdraws from PDP guber race In…

  • BUHARI - FARMERS HERDERS CRISIS

    Buhari not indifferent to farmers, herders clashes – Presidency

    — 6th September 2018

    The newspaper could not but come to terms with the fact that climate change and criminality remained key drivers of the farmers-herdsmen conflict. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has described as wicked and unfounded insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari is sympathetic to the activities of violent herdsmen and has been indifferent to their atrocities. Buhari’s Senior…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share