Home / National / Buhari vows to tackle herdsmen, farmers’ killings

Buhari vows to tackle herdsmen, farmers’ killings

— 9th March 2018

• Commissions abandoned flyover  bridge in Jos

Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will address  the perennial violence between farmers and herdsmen which has claimed  several lives in the country.

He described as gory and inhuman,  the killing of innocent people in Benue, Taraba and Zamfara States where many people were displaced and communities destroyed.

Buhari disclosed this yesterday,  during a town hall meeting and the launch of the Plateau State Road Map to Peace, which held at the New Government House, Rayfield,  Jos. It was part of his two-day working visit to the state.

He said: “I’m concerned about the insecurity in the country which was why when I came on board in 2015, I visited Chad, Niger and other neighbouring countries to ensure mutual working relationship. What happened in Benue is quite regrettable; we are working towards addressing insecurity in the country.”

“The damage which has been done in this country, only God will judge. I will continue to follow due process and observe human rights in the recovery of looted funds.”

He said he would look into public out cry on marginalisation of women in the country  as well as tackle unemployment which has constituted a set back among youths.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on his part appealed to the president to tackle the conflict between  farmers and herdsmen,  which has consumed several lives  in the country, with seriousness.

He lamented that scores of innocent lives were lost recently in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa and Plateau States, where several families were rendered homeless and communities destroyed.

“I want to appeal that the increasing cases of violence between Fulani and farmers in the country needs to be taken with all sense of seriousness, because of the number of lives that have perished. We are happy that you made the vice president to head the committee on the conflict between farmers and herdsmen and we are seeing positive results.”

As a result of the clash in Benue State, Quanpan Local Government Area, Lalong disclosed that the state is hosting over 4,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He described the condition of the IDPs, made up of children, women and the aged,  as pathetic and sought the intervention of the Federal Government in settling the displaced families to their respective communities..

Lalong, while commending  President Buhari’s concept of fighting corruption, which has attracted international recognition, said Plateau is following his foot step in this regard.

He revealed that the state was working in collaboration with EFCC to prosecute past government officials who have been indicted of corruption.

The governor said the state had committed N20 billion into the construction of federal roads in the state, saying only N2 billion has been released as reimbursement.

He appealed to the president to order for the quick release of such funds for adequate intervention on most roads that have turned ideath traps.

Lalong urged the president to award contract for the dualisation of Abuja/Jos road. He said many souls have perished as a result of incessant crash due to the dilapidated nature of the road.

He said his administration inherited a debt profile of N250 billion from the past administration, six months salary arrears of civil servants and 13 months pension arrears which has been cleared and the state is up-to-date in payment of salaries.

Meanwhile, the president had  commissioned a fly over bridge at the Secretariat Roundabout in Jos South Local Government Area amid tight security.

Daily Sun observed that there was a combined security operatives at Mararaban Jama’a and at the fly over bridge. He expressed delight over the project and encouraged the governor to continue with infrastructure development.

Lalong, while welcoming the president to the ceremony, recalled that the bridge was abandoned at 30 percent completion and was inherited by the rescue administration and completed to ease movement of people into the state capital.

He expressed joy that the project was being commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he said had encouraged governors to continue with abandoned projects as enshrined in the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress.

