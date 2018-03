President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Yobe State, on Wednesday as part of his visit to states affected by Boko Haram attacks and herdsmen-farmers crisis.

Following his arrival in Damaturu, President Buhari is expected to meet with stakeholders – including parents of the abducted students of the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi.

Others expected at the meeting are government officials, traditional rulers, and community leaders.

Members of the outlawed group had invaded the school in February and abducted some students in Yobe. The Federal Government confirmed that 110 girls were unaccounted for after the incident.

