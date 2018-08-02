– The Sun News
BUHARI

Buhari visits his Abuja campaign office

— 2nd August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday evening, visited the headquarters of his presidential campaign, in Abuja.

The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, stated this on his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.

Bashir who posted pictures of the visit, said President Buhari was accompanied on the visit by the campaign’s Director-General, Rotimi Amaechi; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, among other chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released later, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, explained that the president took time off, late Wednesday afternoon, to visit the proposed presidential campaign office for next year’s election.

The same building at Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Area, Abuja, had served as campaign headquarters for the 2015 election.

READ ALSO: APC appoints Nobena Ag. spokesperson

“On the President’s entourage were his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and other senior government officials.

“On hand to receive the delegation was Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who took the President round the newly refurbished structure.

“President Buhari expressed satisfaction with the facelift, and thanked all those who worked on giving the office a befitting look,” the statement read.

