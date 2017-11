From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

In what appeared a surprise development, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, was among the personalities fenced out of the state’s Executive Chambers where President Muhammadu Buhari addressed critical stakeholders in the state.

Ebonyi State is a PDP-controlled state and Governor Dave Umahi of the state is one of the PDP governors in the South East region of the country.

It was observed that some members of the National Assembly that were cleared to enter the venue of the meeting were thoroughly screened by security personnel.

Journalists in the state covering the President’s visit had, earlier, lamented exclusion from the goings on in the Executive Chambers as they were allegedly prevented from entering the venue.