The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Buhari urged to assent Disability Bill
9th July 2018 - Don’t underrate R-APC, Okupe warns APC
9th July 2018 - Ogun SDP guber aspirant faults delegate system
9th July 2018 - North West lawmakers endorse Buhari for 2019 Presidency
9th July 2018 - Witness tells court how land with forged C of O was acquired
9th July 2018 - Activist’s murder: CDHR demands prosecution of killer cops
9th July 2018 - 2019: We’re not in any coalition, say DPP, APDA
9th July 2018 - Ex-Rep. blames NASS for killings in Nigeria
9th July 2018 - FG holds stakeholders summit on tankers crashes Monday
9th July 2018 - Gunmen kidnap 2 brothers in Ondo, demand N15m ransom
Home / National / Buhari urged to assent Disability Bill
DISABILITY

Buhari urged to assent Disability Bill

— 9th July 2018

Bianca Iboma

Executive Director of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), Mr. David Anyaele, has urged President  Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sign the Disability Bill to law in view to enable persons living with disabilities exercise their fundamental rights and participate in the 2019 general election.

Anyaele made the plea, at a press briefing, in Lagos, where he said that the signing of the Bill into law would guarantee the rights and rehabilitation of persons living with disabilities in the country.

His words, “It is a matter of urgency for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make provision for persons living with disabilities in the 2019 elections.

Anyaele said that the signing of the Bill would promote inclusiveness of people with disabilities in governance and address the issue of discrimination against them.

He added that the group supports government efforts and it campaign to scrap out corruption in the society due to the impact of corruption there had been severe hardship especially for the physically-challenged in the country.

He commended the effort of President Buhari towards the recovery $322.51 million Abacha looted from Switzerland, but expressed sadness at the way the President intended to share the money among  300,000 poor Nigerians without mapping out a strategy for the selection of the beneficiaries.

He wondered how the federal Government would determine the identity and data of beneficiaries under the National Social Safety Net Programme.

Anyaele also said that the scheme was designed with the exclusion of more than 25 million Nigerians living with disabilities whose conditions were made worse due to neglect, discrimination and stigmatization of the system.

He continued, “We are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to make provision for the welfare of Persons with Disabilities (PWD), address some of the issues facing them and signing the Disability Bill into law.

“We have been earnestly waiting for the signing of the bill in view of what it could do to address the problems faced by people with disabilities.

“The Bill, if signed into law, will no doubt engender inclusiveness of people with disabilities in governance and promote their participation in the political process.

“Also, it will address the issue of discrimination faced by people with disabilities and ensure their real integration into the Nigerian society. There is the need for the country to have a reliable data of people with disabilities for planning purposes.

“Accessibility to transportation including road, sea ports, railways, air and related facilities. Protecting the liberty of PWDs and criminalise their use in alms begging as well as making provision for all aspects of their educational and health care needs.”

Anyaele also called the Federal Government to direct the National Population Commission (NPC) to take appropriate steps in that direction, stating that the group was ready to work with government and other stakeholders in advancing the well-being of PWD.

He urged the National Assembly to interface and work closely with the executive arm to ensure speedy assent of the Bill.

The Director said one of salient provisions of the Bill was free education for people with disabilities, adding it would build their (PWDs) capacities and reduce poverty, if assented to.

On the state of the nation, Anyaele bemoaned the killings and attacks in some parts of the country, urging the Federal Government to provide lasting solutions to the problem.

He continued, “Many Nigerians, including a high number of people with disabilities, have lost their lives to the mayhem, urging the government to stop the bloodbath.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DISABILITY

Buhari urged to assent Disability Bill

— 9th July 2018

Bianca Iboma Executive Director of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), Mr. David Anyaele, has urged President  Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sign the Disability Bill to law in view to enable persons living with disabilities exercise their fundamental rights and participate in the 2019 general election. Anyaele made the plea, at a press briefing,…

  • OKUPE

    Don’t underrate R-APC, Okupe warns APC

    — 9th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A former spokesman for Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and  Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to wish away the Reform All progressives Congress (R-APC), headed by Buba Galadima, giving the personalities involved. Okupe was reacting to a statement credited to Alwan Hassan, an…

  • OGUN

    Ogun SDP guber aspirant faults delegate system

    — 9th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, in Ogun State, Sina Kawonise, has faulted the delegate system of choosing  candidates by political parties in Nigeria, noting the system would always be fraught with corruption. Kawonise stated this, on Sunday, at the formal declaration of his gubernatorial aspiration under the platform of the…

  • LAWMAKERS

    North West lawmakers endorse Buhari for 2019 Presidency

    — 9th July 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Lawmakers from the North West geo-political zone of the country, on Sunday, in Kaduna State, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidency. The lawmakers from both national and state levels converged in Kaduna for the inauguration of the North West Young Serving Parliamentarians in support of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 local government coordinators…

  • WITNESS

    Witness tells court how land with forged C of O was acquired

    — 9th July 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi A prosecution witness, Rotimi Olubeko, has revealed how a landed property belonging to a dead woman,  late Mrs. Francisca Awolaja, was sold to him  without the consent of the deceased’s family,. Olubeko,  a Procurement General Manager with Oil and Gas firm, ExxonMobil, made this known while testifying before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share