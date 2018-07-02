The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - Buhari to West: Repatriate stolen funds without legal obstacles
2nd July 2018 - Huddersfield, Fulham eye Ahmed Musa 
2nd July 2018 - Army clears Borno liberated town
2nd July 2018 - IBB varsity promotes 37 professors, 67 others
2nd July 2018 - LeBron James pens $154m Lakers deal
2nd July 2018 - Kaduna APC crisis deepens as another stalwart resigns
2nd July 2018 - Why I’ve special interest in Nasarawa – Buhari
2nd July 2018 - PDP vows to retain power in Akwa Ibom
2nd July 2018 - Bayelsa to sign GMoU with Shell on Gbarain/Ubie gas plant
2nd July 2018 - Edo govt, senator bicker over alleged vandalisation of streetlights
Home / Cover / National / Buhari to West: Repatriate stolen funds without legal obstacles
BUHARI

Buhari to West: Repatriate stolen funds without legal obstacles

— 2nd July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, in Nouakchott, Mauritania, has reiterated his called on nations where looted assets had been stashed to release them without the usually long technicalities  involved in the process of repatriation.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said President Buhari made the call during his remarks as the leader of the African Union theme of the year, Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation, shortly before the commencement of the debate on  the African Anti-Corruption Year.

The president was quoted as saying, “We must all collectively work to place high on the agenda the need for open and participatory government as well as the repatriation of stolen assets without procedural technicalities and legal obstacles.”

President Buhari also appraised the anti-corruption efforts so far, saying, “During the last six months, we have engaged in multi-sectoral dialogue with a broad range of actors including parliamentarians, national anti-corruption agencies, civil society, media, youth and women groups and development partners.

“We have convened three different regional Consultative Workshops in line with my campaign programme in an effort to sensitise our people on the evil effects of corruption on our societies.

“These workshops will be extended to other regional blocs as we continue the fight against corruption in a bid to transform our continent.”

President Buhari also reportedly informed the gathering of his intention to partner with the AU Chairperson to further push the frontiers of the anti-corruption battle:

“I plan to convene the African Youth Congress, in Abuja, within the next quarter and we will be working with the Chairman of the African Union, His Excellency, Paul Kagame and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, to organise an Interactive Dialogue on the theme at the next session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York during the high level segment.”

President Buhari further called on all other Member States that are yet to ratify the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption to take all necessary measures to sign and ratify it with a view to achieving its universal ratification during this calendar year as the Republic of Mauritius just did, becoming  the 40th State Party to the Convention.

He thanked African Heads of State and Government “For the continued support provided to me in driving and amplifying the African Union anti-corruption agenda. Your unwavering support remains a strong source of strength and encouragement as we look forward to an even more vigorous second half of this year.”

The AU Theme of the Year Leader recalled that  the meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council held under the chairmanship of Nigeria in April 2018 highlighted the corrosive effect that corruption can have on societies,  considered the link between corruption and conflict and its implications for peace and security in Africa and concluded by  emphasising the need to utilise South-South cooperation mechanisms through voluntary information exchange, mutual legal assistance and sharing of best practices among national anti-corruption agencies, audit agencies and investigative bodies.

President Buhari stressed that, “The scourge of illicit financial flows continues to bite, eating back the gains and militating against the attainment of our aspirations under Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.”

He reiterated Nigeria’s abiding commitment to the fight against corruption.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Buhari to West: Repatriate stolen funds without legal obstacles

— 2nd July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, in Nouakchott, Mauritania, has reiterated his called on nations where looted assets had been stashed to release them without the usually long technicalities  involved in the process of repatriation. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said President Buhari made the call…

  • ARMY

    Army clears Borno liberated town

    — 2nd July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, has kicked off clearing of a Borno town liberated from Boko Haram by the military, to allow residents displaced from their homes to return. Buratai, while flagging off the clearing of the ruins of Gudumbali, a town around the Lake Chad region in…

  • PROMOTES

    IBB varsity promotes 37 professors, 67 others

    — 2nd July 2018

    John Adams, Minna Niger State owned Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, said it has promoted 104 academic staff out of which 37 were elevated to the rank of professors in the last three years. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Maiturari, said this at the weekend, during the second combined convocation of…

  • KADUNA

    Kaduna APC crisis deepens as another stalwart resigns

    — 2nd July 2018

    Writes Buhari, el-Rufai, others Sola Ojo, Kaduna Internal crisis rocking All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State seems not ending soon as more key members dump the party over what they described as high handedness by party’s managers in the state. Few days earlier, former Kaduna gubernatorial aspirant of the party, Isa Ashiru Kudan, picked…

  • BUHARI

    Why I’ve special interest in Nasarawa – Buhari

    — 2nd July 2018

    Nigeria’s challenges due to president’s inexperience, says Bafarawa Linus Oota , Lafia and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President Mohammadu Buhari has said he has special interest in Nasarawa State because it is the first and only state in the country to elect a governor and a government under his former party, the Congress for Progresive Change…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share