Buhari to TI: Focus on facts, not fiction

Buhari to TI: Focus on facts, not fiction

— 24th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has said while he welcomes constructive criticisms from the anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International (TI), the organisation has a responsibility to reflect the larger picture of the concrete and verifiable achievements of his administration since it came into office in May 2015.

In statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he wondered the criteria or facts used by the anti-corruption watchdog to arrive at what he described as “very misleading and unfair conclusions in its assessment of the Federal government’s efforts in this anti-corruption crusade.”

The statement noted that political will is the first major component of fighting corruption in any country and President Buhari has made a huge difference by demonstrating not only the political will but also the extraordinary courage to go after high profile looters, including former military service chiefs and judges.

The statement reads: “It was once unthinkable to touch or prosecute the “big men” for corruption in Nigeria, but President Buhari has ended impunity for corruption.

“Today, the Buhari administration has made accountability the bedrock of governance and corruption is no longer fashionable because it attracts consequences.

“Blocking leakages for corruption through the rigid enforcement of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) had made life tougher for corrupt officials. He regretted that the corruption watchdog did not acknowledge these efforts.

“Figures published by the EFCC, the anti-corruption agency, reveal that N738.9 billion was recovered in just two years of the Buhari administration and this impressive and unprecedented record is worthy of mention and acknowledgement by anybody genuinely looking at the larger picture of the country’s progress in the war against corruption.

“During the 7th session of the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in Vienna, Austria, the Chairman of the Agency Ibrahim Magu noted that the figure represents $2.9 billion dollars.

“Besides these impressive recoveries of looted funds, the EFCC has recorded more than 140 successful prosecutions.

“The Federal Government has also signed international agreements to recover the proceeds of corruption and to block the laundering of stolen assets abroad by public officials.

“Anybody who knows where Nigeria was coming from would not believe that corruption is worse under the Buhari administration.

“We wonder where they got their facts from. At a time, they are alleging increase in the incidence of corruption under this government; the whole of Africa is applauding by choosing President Buhari as the continental champion to lead the fight against it. Nothing can be more eloquent than this.

“In the end, this whole episode may turn out to be just a political distraction, given the strong views some of TI’s patrons have expressed against the Buhari administration.

This notwithstanding, facts are facts, and those facts won’t cease to be facts, even if you don’t care to pay attention to them.”

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 24th February 2018 at 6:45 am
    Buhari Is Dead!!! Anyone parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives is fraudulent criminal tout of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- such fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Fulani criminal terrorists are the foundation of corruption etc. in this territory of the natives- fulani criminal terrorists claimed a war victory over northern natives which never happened, and established fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

